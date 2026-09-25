The Paradise box office collection day 2: Nani film shows sharp dip after good opening; collects ₹ 61.15 crore
The Paradise box office collection day 2: Srikanth Odela and Nani's action-drama opened to lukewarm reviews from fans and critics alike.
The Paradise box office collection day 1: Srikanth Odela’s Nani-starrer The Paradise was released in theatres on Thursday with paid premieres on Wednesday. While it marked the biggest opening of Nani’s career, the film received lukewarm reviews from critics and audiences alike. It experienced a sharp dip on its second day instead of maintaining momentum. (Also Read: ‘Do I change the channel?’: Nani says he picks films that won't make him ‘cringe’ when his son Arjun watches at 15)
The Paradise box office collection
According to the trade website Sacnilk, The Paradise brought in ₹14.90 crore net in India on Friday, taking its domestic total to ₹61.15 crore. The film saw an occupancy of 31 % from 7,046 shows. Comparatively, HIT: The Third Case had collected ₹31.50 crore by its second day, and Dasara had brought in ₹32.95 crore. They had collected a net of ₹10.50 crore and ₹9.75 crore on the second day, respectively.
While The Paradise stays ahead of the curve, this is in sharp contrast to the film’s opening, which brought in ₹11.60 crore from evening premieres alone on Thursday and ₹34.65 crore on Friday, its opening day. The film registered a ₹46.25 crore opening, the highest in Nani's career. There’s still hope for the film as the weekend approaches, with little to no competition for The Paradise in Telugu. But it remains to be seen if it maintains momentum amid the criticism.
Deep Dive
About The Paradise
The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. It stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. It tells the story of a tribe called the Savaari fighting for citizenship during the 1980s.
Sonali plays their leader, Sammakka, and Nani plays her son, Jadal. Mohan Babu plays a feudal overlord named Shikanja Malik, and Raghav plays his son, Vikram Malik. The film sees Sammakka and Jadal clash not just with Shikanja and Vikram, but also with the system that refuses to recognise them legally despite their contributions.
However, the film was criticised for banking on the same saviour trope as most recent films and its shoddy writing. Nani acknowledged this in an X (formerly Twitter) post, writing, “I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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