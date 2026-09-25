Sunita Ahuja requests Gen Z to support her amid rumours of Govinda's affair: ‘Mere jeevan main bhi rakshas hai’
During a visit to a temple in Kolkata, Sunita Ahuja spoke to the press and stated that her ‘home was breaking’ due to media-hungry behaviour.
The last few weeks have seen speculation that Govinda, who has been married to Sunita Ahuja for 39 years, is allegedly in a relationship with his Roopa co-star, Komal Rani Swarnkar. The duo being spotted together recently at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai only fuelled these rumours. While visiting a temple in Kolkata, she spoke about the ‘demons’ in her life and requested the Gen Z to support her.
Sunita Ahuja’s appeal to the Gen Z
Sunita openly spoke about difficulties in her marriage to Govinda while speaking to the media. After visiting the Dakshineswar Kali temple near Kolkata, she spoke about how the Goddess destroys demons, adding, “Mere bhi jeevan mein kuch rakshas hain, aur main Mata ke dwara bolne aaye hoon ki unka bhi naash karein. (There are a few demons in my life too, and I have asked the Goddess to vanquish them).” She added that she came to pray to the Goddess to release all obstacles from her life.
She then claimed that they are doing all this for publicity, urging everyone not to support this behaviour. “What would you do if your daughter or daughter-in-law had to go through something like this? I want everyone to support me,” she appealed, adding, “Jitne bhi Gen Z bacche ho, auratein ho, mujhe support kijiye. Joh mere saath ho raha hai, vo accha nahi ho raha hai. Mera ghat toot raha hai for no reason. (Gen Z and women, I hope you support me. Whatever is happening with me isn’t good. My house is breaking for no reason).”
Rumours about marriage trouble
In December 2024, reports emerged that Sunita had filed for divorce from Govinda. In February 2025, the actor’s manager confirmed reports of a separation but claimed that all issues had been resolved. In August this year, Sunita withdrew her divorce petition amid rumours that the actor was dating his co-star.
Govinda and Komal sparked these rumours when they were spotted together at the Mumbai airport earlier this year. After being spotted together at Lalbaugcha Raja, the actor spoke to ANI and said, “This is not a subject for anyone, even if there is an affair. I am working and maintaining a professional relationship.” He also spoke about visiting temples in the past with his co-stars Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, claiming it brought him good luck.
Govinda and Sunita married in 1987 and have two children: a daughter, Tina Ahuja, and a son, Yashvardhan Ahuja.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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