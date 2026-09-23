Sunita Ahuja says ‘humans are cheaters’ after Govinda visits Lalbaugcha Raja with rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani
While Sunita Ahuja visited Lalbaugcha Raja alone on Tuesday morning, Govinda arrived in the evening with his rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar.
Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja are back in the news. The couple sought blessings at Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja on Tuesday, but they arrived separately at the pandal. While Sunita visited on Tuesday morning, Govinda arrived later in the evening for darshan with his rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar. Now, Sunita has seemingly reacted to the same, saying that “humans are cheaters”.
‘They betray you’
Sunita was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning and, while speaking to the paparazzi, seemingly took a dig at Govinda's visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal. She was seen holding her pet dog as she said, “Insaano ko jitna bhi pyaar do faida nahi hai, dhoka hie dete hai. Inko (pets) pyaar karo hamesha chipke rehte hai. Winter mujhe hamesha chhodhne aata hai. Insaano se achche toh janwar hote hai (No matter how much love you give humans, it's of no use; they betray you. Love them (pets), they always cling to you. My dog always comes to drop me. Animals are better than humans).”
She further said, “Janwaron se pyaar karo, insaano se nahi. Dhokebaaz hote hai insaan (Love animals, not humans. Humans are cheaters).”
Deep Dive
Internet reacts
The internet reacted to Sunita's comment, with some users praising her. One fan called her “brave”, while another wrote, “She’s a strong woman. Seeing her husband with another woman in every public appearance behaving like a couple ain’t easy. Putting up a strong face everytime is a task.” Another comment read, “She is right.”
Sunita on Govinda and Komal Rani's relationship
Sunita has spoken about Govinda's alleged affairs multiple times in the past. Govinda has been romantically linked with his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, with rumours gaining traction after the two were spotted together at an airport. They have since been seen together on multiple occasions.
Meanwhile, Sunita has called out Govinda for allegedly dating a woman whom she described as being “young enough to be his daughter”. She also referred to Govinda as Komal Rani's “sugar daddy”.
In a phone conversation with Rakhi Sawant, Sunita also claimed that Govinda and Komal were planning to marry, which she said was why she decided to withdraw her divorce petition. However, Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, subsequently rejected the claim, saying there was no question of a second marriage.
Sunita Ahuja to make Bollywood debut
Sunita, who recently made her reality show debut with Lock Upp 2, exited the show after a short stint due to health concerns. She is now set to make her Bollywood acting debut alongside her son Yashvardhan Ahuja. Sunita has confirmed that she will play Yashvardhan's mother in the upcoming film Hero Ki Horrorine, backed by Ektaa Kapoor. The film is directed by Sajid Khan and is currently scheduled to release on January 7, 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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