Actor Nani seeks T'gana CM's help to attend film premiere over crowd management concerns

Nani's request assumes significance as a woman lost her life and her son was severely injured in a stampede during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2' at Sandhya Theatre at the RTC X Roads here in December 2024.

Appreciating Nani's commitment to safety, the Chief Minister suggested that he submit an official application to the concerned police station.

Hyderabad, Popular Telugu actor Nani has sought Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's help to facilitate his visit to a theatre at the RTC X Roads for the premiere show of his new film 'The Paradise' on Wednesday, assuring that he would follow all safety guidelines over crowd management.

How does Nani describe his connection to cinema in relation to The Paradise?

How does Nani describe his connection to cinema in relation to The Paradise?

Why did Nani seek assistance from Telangana's Chief Minister for the film premiere?

Why did Nani seek assistance from Telangana's Chief Minister for the film premiere?

What safety measures did Nani propose for attending the premiere of The Paradise?

What safety measures did Nani propose for attending the premiere of The Paradise?

In a post on X addressed to the CM, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and the state police, Nani said, for him, cinema has always been about watching it together with people who love it just as much as he does.

In Hyderabad, the experience of watching the movie with the audience has a special place at RTC X Roads, he said.

The RTC X Roads in Hyderabad has been iconic for cinema viewing.

"I would love to visit a theatre at RTC X Roads for #TheParadise premiere show and experience the film with our audience, the very people we made it for. I believe the ultimate satisfaction of making a film lies in sitting among the audience and experiencing their response to it," said Nani, whose real name is Naveen Babu.

Assuring that he and other film crew members would follow all necessary protocols and safety guidelines in place, he expressed hope that the CM would consider his request.

In response, Revanth Reddy lauded Nani's commitment to safety guidelines and his commitment to the film directed by talented young Telangana director Odela Srikanth.

|"To ensure seamless crowd management and public safety, please submit an official application to the designated local police station. The concerned team will review the application and take a decision accordingly. @TelanganaDGP," the CM said.

Thanking the CM for his prompt response, Nani said he completely understands the importance of public safety, especially in view of the arrangements for the mega event of immerseion of Ganesh idols scheduled to take place on September 25.

He said he and his team would not want to add any burden to the police department or cause any inconvenience to the ongoing arrangements.

He said he will respect and abide by the police's final decision.

If there are any complications from a safety or crowd-management perspective, he and his team will completely understand and be happy to skip the visit, Nani added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.