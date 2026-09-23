'Not targeting genuine movie reviews': Nani explains court order restraining defamatory content against The Paradise
A Bengaluru court had issued an order on Saturday, restraining the circulation of any defamatory or damaging content concerning Nani's The Paradise.
Days before its release, Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise was granted legal relief by a Bengaluru court that restrained the publishing and circulation of any ‘defamatory’ content against the film. After social media chatter speculated whether that would affect the reviews for the film, lead actor Nani clarified that the injunction wasn’t against ‘genuine’ film reviews.
Nani says court order not against ‘genuine’ reviews
Nani was in Mumbai on Monday with the team of The Paradise for a press conference promoting the film. Responding to a query about Bengaluru court granting an interim injunction restraining the circulation of defamatory content on social media, Nani said the move is aimed at AI and bot-generated material. “It does not target genuine reviews,” the actor added.
On Saturday, a sessions judge in Bengaluru passed an order on an application filed by the film's producer, Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP.
What does the court order protect The Paradise against?
Deep Dive
The plea in the Bengaluru court stated that the makers had invested a substantial amount in the production, marketing and distribution of the film. The makers also argued that the circulation of such material could cause irreversible financial damage to the film. It noted that several posts, comments and URLs containing allegedly false and derogatory material began circulating on social media after the film's official teaser was released on August 6.
After examining the submissions and documents placed before it, the court found the posts went beyond fair criticism and could cause irreparable financial and reputational harm to the makers. The court observed that the material appeared to be intended to diminish the film's commercial value. The court also noted that unrestricted viral dissemination of the material immediately before the film's release could cause unquantifiable and irreversible economic and reputational damage. It then
The court then restrained the defendants from hosting, publishing, transmitting, reproducing or making available the allegedly false and defamatory content. Earlier, a similar legal relief was granted to Yash-starrer Toxic.
All about The Paradise
The Paradise reunites Nani and director Srikanth Odela after their 2023 hit Dasara. It is produced by SLV Cinemas. Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal round out the cast of the film, which is slated to arrive in theatres on September 24.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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