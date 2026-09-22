The Paradise: Days before release, court restrains circulation of defamatory content against Nani-starrer

When Srikanth Odela and Nani’s second film together after Dasara (2023), The Paradise, was announced, fans were hyped to see what else the filmmaker and actor had in store. Instead, they were met with multiple delays for the film’s release. The film is finally releasing on September 24 and seems like the makers have taken the example of Yash-starrer Toxic to make sure that no defamatory content against the film is circulated after its release. Nani plays the lead role in Srikanth Odela's The Paradise, their second film together after Dasara.

What did the producers say to Court? As per the latest update from Live Law, a Bengaluru court has passed an ex parte ad interim injunction restraining the circulation of allegedly false and defamatory content concerning the upcoming film The Paradise, which is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on September 24.

The order was passed on September 19, 2026 by the XXXV Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge, Bengaluru, on an application filed by the film's producer, Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP. he makers had sought a permanent and mandatory injunction against the defendants, along with the interim injunction. The plea stated that a substantial investment had been made in the production, marketing and distribution of the film.

The makers also argued that the circulation of such material could cause irreversible financial damage to the film. It noted that several posts, comments and URLs containing allegedly false and derogatory material began circulating on social media after the film's official teaser was released on August 6. The producer contended that the material went beyond fair criticism and amounted to targeted commercial defamation.

After examining the submissions and documents placed before it, the court held that the producer had established a prima facie case. The court observed that the material appeared to go beyond standard artistic evaluation and was seemingly aimed at diminishing the commercial value of the production.

The court also noted that unrestricted viral dissemination of the material immediately before the film's release could cause unquantifiable and irreversible economic and reputational damage. It consequently held that the balance of convenience favoured the producer.

The court restrained the defendants, their officers, agents and persons acting through them from hosting, publishing, transmitting, reproducing or making available the allegedly false and defamatory content specifically identified in the schedule to the plaint.