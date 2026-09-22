Dipika Kakar announces comeback but says daily soap is ‘not possible’ amid treatment: ‘Koi mujhe cast kyun karega?’

Talking about her comeback with the music video, Dipika said, "It's just that dekho, is waqt meri condition dekhte hue daily toh mujhe nahi lagta main kar paungi (Considering my condition at this point, I don't think I will be able to do a daily soap). And obviously matlab koi mujhe aise treatment ke saath koi mujhe cast kyun karega? I mean, it's very obvious (And obviously, why would anyone cast me while I am undergoing this kind of treatment?)."

In her latest vlog, Dipika Kakar revealed that she will be making her comeback in a music video with her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim , for which she has been attending dance rehearsals. She said that although she has lost weight, she does not think she would be able to take up a daily soap while undergoing her current treatment.

She added that while a daily soap would be difficult to shoot given her health condition, she could manage a one-day project. She said, "It's okay. Ismein koi sochne wali baat hi nahi hai, kyunki treatment hai, side effects hote hain, so that's okay (It's okay. There is nothing to think about because it is treatment and there are side effects, so that's okay). But gaana ek din ka shoot definitely manage kiya ja sakta hai (But a song can definitely be managed with a one-day shoot)."

Talking about returning to dance rehearsals after a long gap, Dipika revealed that she had to take breaks every 10 minutes, which made her realise how much her body had weakened. She also revealed that the song has already been shot and that she is both nervous and excited about her comeback. Recent reports have also confirmed that Dipika is currently working on a music video with Shoaib and can manage shorter projects while undergoing treatment.