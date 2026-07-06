Dipika Kakar undergoes infusion amid cancer battle, gives fans heath update: 'This has become routine every 20-21 days'

Sharing a video from the hospital, Shoaib showed Dipika lying on a hospital bed looking exhausted but smiling as she underwent the infusion. He said, "A couple of things came up. Her iron levels were a little low the last time, so they're giving her iron through an IV as well. After that, I think we'll head home in another one-and-a-half to two hours."

In 2025, television actor Dipika Kakar revealed that she had been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer, following which the Sasural Simar Ka actor underwent tumour-removal surgery as part of her treatment. Since then, she has been regularly sharing health updates with fans on YouTube. Recently, Dipika's husband, Shoaib Ibrahim , shared another update, revealing that she is undergoing infusion therapy as part of her treatment. He also spoke about how their son, Ruhaan, has been affected by her ongoing treatment.

Dipika reassured her fans, saying, "Everything's good. I just feel a little dizzy because they gave me a medicine beforehand as pre-medication, which causes drowsiness. That's all. Otherwise, everything is absolutely fine."

Shoaib further revealed, "Last time, we had to get admitted for an entire night. But this time, we've managed to get it done as a day-care procedure so that we can reach home to Ruhaan tonight. This has now become a routine every 20-21 days."

He also spoke about their son, Ruhaan, saying that he has become increasingly attached to Dipika over the past few weeks. "He's been getting a little cranky lately. As he's growing up, he's becoming more attached to Dipika, especially over the past month because I wasn't home, Papa wasn't home, and Dev bhaiya wasn't there either. It's just Dipika, Dipika, Dipika."

About Dipika Kakar's cancer treatment After undergoing tumour-removal surgery earlier this year, Dipika revealed in June that doctors had found two new cysts and advised her to undergo immunotherapy. The actor has been bravely battling cancer with her family standing firmly by her side. She has been documenting her health journey on YouTube, sharing her experiences with chemotherapy, her emotional highs and lows, and her gradual steps towards recovery with her fans.