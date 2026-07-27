Years in the industry have shaped more than just actor Kritika Kamra’s career, they’ve also transformed the way she approaches fashion. From experimenting with trends in her early years to embracing a style rooted in comfort, intention and authenticity, the actor says her wardrobe has evolved alongside her as a person. The actor who recently shot for HT City’s Showstoppers, shares about finding her signature style, why she no longer dresses for validation, the thought behind her understated wedding look, and the fashion choices that truly resonate with her today. HT City Showstoppers | Kritika Kamra on married life: I love stealing Gaurav Kapur’s hoodies, they’re comfortable

Today my style is minimal, timeless and intentional. I want to buy less, but buy meaningful things “I started working when I was just 18, and that’s also the age when you’re still discovering yourself. You’re developing your taste, your intellect, your choices and your personality. With travel, reading, watching films, meeting different people and experiencing life, everything evolves—and fashion is no different. In my case, my fashion has grown with me. It’s always been closely tied to who I am as a person,” says Kamra.

Having studied fashion in college, Kamra says her interest in style has always gone beyond her profession. “Fashion has always been something I’m deeply passionate about. I even went to fashion college, so it’s genuinely an area of interest for me. I’m a fashion enthusiast, but over the years my personal style has changed because I’ve changed as a person.”

That evolution, she says, has been most evident in the way she approaches getting dressed. What once revolved around trends and external validation has now become an expression of self. “When you’re 18 or 19, you’re following trends, trying to fit in, trying to please people around you. You enjoy the attention and fashion becomes a way to get that attention. But slowly, as you discover yourself, you start dressing for yourself. My thirties have been that phase where I genuinely don’t care about anybody’s gaze anymore. I’m not dressing to look fashionable, hot or cute. I dress for myself. Maybe sometimes for my girlfriends because their validation means a lot—but mostly, it’s for me.”

That shift in perspective has naturally led her towards a more conscious wardrobe. Rather than constantly experimenting or chasing trends, Kamra says she now invests in pieces that have longevity and meaning.

“A lot of the excess has fallen away. The experimentation phase is largely over. Today, I’m very assured about my style. It’s minimal, timeless and intentional. I gravitate towards pieces that will stay with me for years. I want to buy less, but buy meaningful things. Today, the story and meaning behind what I wear matter much more to me than whether it’s the coolest thing in the moment.”

My thirties have been that phase where I genuinely don’t care about anybody’s gaze anymore Kamra also dispels the common perception that actors leave all fashion decisions to their stylists. “People often think actors simply have stylists who decide everything for them, but that’s not how it works. Stylists help us for important appearances, but it’s always a collaborative process. It starts with a conversation about the vibe, the personality and the mood we’re trying to create. I’m very clear about what I like and what I don’t. A stylist also needs to understand who you are.”

The same philosophy reflected in her wedding wardrobe, which drew attention for its understated elegance. Kamra says there was never a conscious effort to create a fashion moment.

“There wasn’t a grand fashion strategy behind my wedding look. It was a very personal and instinctive celebration for both of us. Since the wedding itself was intimate, relaxed and centred around family, the fashion naturally reflected that. The sari wasn’t about creating an Instagram moment—it was about emotion.”

She reveals that every element of the ensemble carried emotional value. “My wedding sari was handwoven specially for me, and my mother was involved throughout the process. Even my blouse was stitched by our own masterji. My hair and makeup were done by the same team that’s been with me for years\. My wedding look wasn’t about trends—it was about relationships, memories and the people who’ve been part of my journey.” There wasn’t a preset aesthetic guiding the celebrations either, she adds. “We weren’t working with a preset aesthetic or trying to manufacture a certain look. Everything happened instinctively. The sari naturally became the centrepiece because it took weeks to hand-weave. Once that was ready, everything else—including Gaurav’s look—fell into place very organically.”

Life post wedding If her wedding wardrobe was deeply personal, married life has influenced her everyday style in a far more light- hearted way. Kamra laughs as she admits she’s already made herself at home in husband Gaurav Kapoor’s wardrobe. “I I keep stealing Gaurav’s hoodies. They’re so comfortable and I absolutely love wearing them. I don’t think he has much of a choice anymore because they’ve slowly become mine too,” she says with a laugh.

Drawing from her own experience, Kamra recommends breathable natural fabrics and lightweight textiles for monsoon weddings instead of heavy outfits, adding that comfortable footwear—preferably a pair that’s already been broken in—is just as important. “To really let the textile shine, you don’t have to choose outfits with a lot of work. Heavier is not always better. Something light, comfortable and breathable is what I would go for,” she says, adding that couples should also leave room for the unexpected. “What’s important is to make great memories and not to have an event that’s perfect every minute.”

For Kamra, fashion has ultimately become a reflection of the life she wants to lead. “Just like my fashion has become more intentional over the years, my choices in life have too\. Today I know exactly what aligns with who I am. “Whether it’s fashion or work, if something doesn’t fit into my larger goals, I’m okay waiting . I’d rather choose what feels meaningful than simply chase more,” she ends.