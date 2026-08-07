Gurugram, Traffic Police have made comprehensive preparations in Gurugram well ahead of the onset of monsoon, Deputy Commissioner of Police Prateek Gahlot said on Thursday. All preparations made to ensure smooth vehicle movement in Gurugram during rains: Traffic DCP

Addressing a press conference at his office, Gahlot detailed the preparations and arrangements made to ensure smooth traffic movement during the rains.

With the assistance of the TEC team, waterlogging-prone locations were identified in advance, and adequate deployment of personnel was ensured in these locations round the clock to prevent disruption to traffic movement, he said.

"Dial-112 teams have been strategically deployed to provide immediate assistance during waterlogging or any other emergency. In addition, around 100 extra police personnel are deployed every day exclusively for traffic management so that prompt action can be taken in case of waterlogging, vehicle breakdowns or traffic congestion," the Traffic DCP added.