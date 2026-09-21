This healthy paneer wrap packs 26g protein and is a perfect meal for vegetarians: Detailed recipe inside

On September 17, Shagun Malhotra, an Instagram food creator who goes by My Food Project, posted her recipe for a healthy paneer wrap. According to her, she started having this dish to be fitter in her 30s. It packs in 26 g of protein and only 460 kcal. “A colourful, crunchy, and wholesome wrap to help you be fitter in a yummy and happy way,” Shagun wrote in the caption. Here's how to make this dish:

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Choosing the right meal that is healthy, tasty, and nutritious can be challenging. If you are a vegetarian, your options become even more limited. While paneer and tofu are excellent sources of protein , discovering a unique, easy, and delicious dish can be difficult. That's why we've found a recipe for you that is perfect for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You can even enjoy it as an occasional evening snack — a 26 g protein paneer wrap.

Method Step 1: In a pan, spray some oil. Once the oil is heated, place a 200g slab of paneer in the pan. Sprinkle the paneer with some haldi powder, red chilli powder, salt, and chaat masala.

Step 2: Coat the paneer with the spices evenly and cook it until the outer coating becomes crisp. Take out the paneer and cut large rectangular slabs for the wrap.

Step 3: Now, in a mixer, add boiled spinach leaves, wheat flour, a splash of milk, an egg, black pepper powder, and salt to taste. Grind everything together until you get a smooth paste.

Step 4: In a non-stick pan, add some butter or ghee, then pour the mixture. Cook it evenly, and you have your wrap.

Step 5: Once the wrap is cooked, prepare your sauteed vegetables for the filling. In a pan, cook sliced onions, red and yellow bell peppers, and capsicum in the spice mix of your choice.

Step 6: To assemble everything, take the wrap and spread a spoonful of cream cheese. Line it up with lettuce, sauteed vegetables, paneer and freshly sliced tomatoes. Fold the wrap to secure everything and enjoy with any favourite dip.

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