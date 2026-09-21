This healthy paneer wrap packs 26g protein and is a perfect meal for vegetarians: Detailed recipe inside
This healthy paneer wrap features spiced paneer and a nutritious spinach wrap, filled with cream cheese, lettuce, sautéed vegetables, and tomatoes.
Choosing the right meal that is healthy, tasty, and nutritious can be challenging. If you are a vegetarian, your options become even more limited. While paneer and tofu are excellent sources of protein, discovering a unique, easy, and delicious dish can be difficult. That's why we've found a recipe for you that is perfect for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You can even enjoy it as an occasional evening snack — a 26 g protein paneer wrap.
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Healthy paneer wrap recipe
On September 17, Shagun Malhotra, an Instagram food creator who goes by My Food Project, posted her recipe for a healthy paneer wrap. According to her, she started having this dish to be fitter in her 30s. It packs in 26 g of protein and only 460 kcal. “A colourful, crunchy, and wholesome wrap to help you be fitter in a yummy and happy way,” Shagun wrote in the caption. Here's how to make this dish:
Ingredients
Paneer cube - 200g
Haldi powder - ½ tsp
Red chilli powder - 1 tsp
Salt - 1 tsp
Chaat masala - 1 tsp
30 spinach leaves - boiled
Wheat flour - 1.5 tbsp
Milk - ⅓ cup
Egg - 1
Black pepper powder - 1 tsp
Salt to taste
Cream cheese
Lettuce
Onions - sliced
Red and yellow bell pepper - sliced
Tomato - sliced
Method
Step 1: In a pan, spray some oil. Once the oil is heated, place a 200g slab of paneer in the pan. Sprinkle the paneer with some haldi powder, red chilli powder, salt, and chaat masala.
Step 2: Coat the paneer with the spices evenly and cook it until the outer coating becomes crisp. Take out the paneer and cut large rectangular slabs for the wrap.
Step 3: Now, in a mixer, add boiled spinach leaves, wheat flour, a splash of milk, an egg, black pepper powder, and salt to taste. Grind everything together until you get a smooth paste.
Step 4: In a non-stick pan, add some butter or ghee, then pour the mixture. Cook it evenly, and you have your wrap.
Step 5: Once the wrap is cooked, prepare your sauteed vegetables for the filling. In a pan, cook sliced onions, red and yellow bell peppers, and capsicum in the spice mix of your choice.
Step 6: To assemble everything, take the wrap and spread a spoonful of cream cheese. Line it up with lettuce, sauteed vegetables, paneer and freshly sliced tomatoes. Fold the wrap to secure everything and enjoy with any favourite dip.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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