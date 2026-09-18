Want to sneak more veggies in your diet? Try this high-protein high-fibre savoury pancakes recipe packed with vegetables

If you’re someone who would rather skip the vegetables on your plate, you’re not alone – but cutting them out entirely can mean missing out on an important source of fibre. Fibre supports more than just gut health; it also plays a role in digestion, blood sugar regulation and satiety, which can be helpful when you’re trying to manage your weight. The good news? You don’t have to force yourself to eat a mountain of vegetables. One easy trick is to grate or finely shred them and sneak them into dishes you already enjoy.

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Vanshika Khurana, a fitness influencer known as Fit.Khurana on Instagram, who lost 40 kilos and successfully reversed PCOS without giving up good food, has shared a recipe for protein and fibre packed pancakes that deliver 23 g of protein.

In an Instagram video shared on September 8, the influencer highlights, “When was the last time you ate two cups of veggies? Instead of letting vegetables rot in the fridge, make these 23 gram protein pancakes. If you eat just a single slice of tomato or a tiny bit of leafy greens and call it a ‘veggie day,’ listen up. I was floating in the same boat until I discovered that you can grate whatever is lying in the fridge to make savory pancakes. For protein, just blend paneer or tofu and add it in.”