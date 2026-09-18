Want to sneak more veggies in your diet? Try this high-protein high-fibre savoury pancakes recipe packed with vegetables
If you're not a fan of vegetables but are looking for a way to add them to your diet without having to force them down, try this savoury pancakes recipe!
If you’re someone who would rather skip the vegetables on your plate, you’re not alone – but cutting them out entirely can mean missing out on an important source of fibre. Fibre supports more than just gut health; it also plays a role in digestion, blood sugar regulation and satiety, which can be helpful when you’re trying to manage your weight. The good news? You don’t have to force yourself to eat a mountain of vegetables. One easy trick is to grate or finely shred them and sneak them into dishes you already enjoy.
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Vanshika Khurana, a fitness influencer known as Fit.Khurana on Instagram, who lost 40 kilos and successfully reversed PCOS without giving up good food, has shared a recipe for protein and fibre packed pancakes that deliver 23 g of protein.
In an Instagram video shared on September 8, the influencer highlights, “When was the last time you ate two cups of veggies? Instead of letting vegetables rot in the fridge, make these 23 gram protein pancakes. If you eat just a single slice of tomato or a tiny bit of leafy greens and call it a ‘veggie day,’ listen up. I was floating in the same boat until I discovered that you can grate whatever is lying in the fridge to make savory pancakes. For protein, just blend paneer or tofu and add it in.”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
- 160 g silken tofu
- 35 g rice flour
- 1 tbsp cornstarch (about 8 g)
- ¼ cup shredded zucchini
- ½ carrot, shredded
- ½ onion, finely sliced or shredded
- ¼ cup shredded cabbage
- Red chilli powder, to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
- Salt, to taste
- 1 tsp black sesame seeds
- 1 tsp oil, for cooking
- Water, as required
- Soy sauce, for serving
Method
- Add the silken tofu to a blender with a splash of water and blend until completely smooth and creamy.
- In a large bowl, combine the rice flour and cornstarch. Add the shredded zucchini, carrot, onion and cabbage.
- Season with salt, red chilli powder and black pepper, then mix well.
- Pour in the blended tofu and mix until all the ingredients are evenly combined. The batter should be thick but pourable, not runny. If it feels too thick, add a little water at a time to loosen it.
- Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and lightly grease it with the oil.
- Spoon small portions of the batter onto the pan and spread each into a small, relatively thin pancake. Sprinkle black sesame seeds over the top.
- Cook over medium-high heat until the underside is golden brown, crisp and completely set. Carefully flip and cook the other side until equally crisp.
- Repeat with the remaining batter, adding a little more oil to the pan if needed.
- Serve the pancakes hot with a simple soy sauce dressing made by mixing soy sauce, lemon juice, a little water, honey, salt and finely chopped green chilli.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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