Indian bride wows all as she wears ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga for wedding in Sicilian church
Bride chooses an all-white lehenga with exquisite craftsmanship that is a homage to her identity and cross-cultural wedding.
Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra is celebrated for his exquisite craftsmanship and distinctive designs. From actor, singers to socialites and other A-listers, celebrities frequently turn to his creations for weddings, festive occasions, and red-carpet appearances. Moving beyond conventional desi glitz and glamour, bride Divya Lagisetti wore a white Manish Malhotra lehenga for her India-meets-Italy wedding at a Baroque church in Sicily.
More about the dress
The bride who married her high school sweetheart wore a graceful white lehenga with beautiful intricate work. The voluminous skirt really adds to the grandeur of the look, perfect for the big day. The full-sleeved blouse was also embellished. She wore a maang tikka, matching earrings, and a heavy statement necklace, completing the white look with regal grace.
The romantic ivory colour was perfect for her wedding venue, a centuries-old Catholic church in Sicily, while the lehenga's intricate beadwork and traditional Indian craftsmanship honoured her heritage.
The dupatta doubled as a white bridal veil, trailing gracefully behind her, adding a romantic touch to the traditional ensemble.
What did she write?
Divya penned a heartfelt note, which was shared in the caption of Manish Malhotra Vows, a dedicated Instagram page showcasing bridal looks by the designer.
“This ivory lehenga was the very first thing I tried on when we began wedding shopping in India. I loved it, and my family loved it.
The classic, romantic ivory look was perfect for our Catholic wedding in a centuries-old Sicilian church, while the intricate beading and craftsmanship stayed true to my Indian heritage.
Wearing Manish Malhotra felt incredibly special, the perfect blend of both worlds, and truly meant to be my dress.”
This shows that the dress held layered cultural meaning for her, as it celebrated both the cross-cultural nature of her wedding and her Indian identity.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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