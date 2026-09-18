Indian bride wows all as she wears ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga for wedding in Sicilian church

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra is celebrated for his exquisite craftsmanship and distinctive designs. From actor, singers to socialites and other A-listers, celebrities frequently turn to his creations for weddings, festive occasions, and red-carpet appearances. Moving beyond conventional desi glitz and glamour, bride Divya Lagisetti wore a white Manish Malhotra lehenga for her India-meets-Italy wedding at a Baroque church in Sicily.

More about the dress The bride who married her high school sweetheart wore a graceful white lehenga with beautiful intricate work. The voluminous skirt really adds to the grandeur of the look, perfect for the big day. The full-sleeved blouse was also embellished. She wore a maang tikka, matching earrings, and a heavy statement necklace, completing the white look with regal grace.

The romantic ivory colour was perfect for her wedding venue, a centuries-old Catholic church in Sicily, while the lehenga's intricate beadwork and traditional Indian craftsmanship honoured her heritage.

The dupatta doubled as a white bridal veil, trailing gracefully behind her, adding a romantic touch to the traditional ensemble.

What did she write? Divya penned a heartfelt note, which was shared in the caption of Manish Malhotra Vows, a dedicated Instagram page showcasing bridal looks by the designer.

“This ivory lehenga was the very first thing I tried on when we began wedding shopping in India. I loved it, and my family loved it.

The classic, romantic ivory look was perfect for our Catholic wedding in a centuries-old Sicilian church, while the intricate beading and craftsmanship stayed true to my Indian heritage.

Wearing Manish Malhotra felt incredibly special, the perfect blend of both worlds, and truly meant to be my dress.”

This shows that the dress held layered cultural meaning for her, as it celebrated both the cross-cultural nature of her wedding and her Indian identity.