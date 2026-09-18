I love small handbags but realised I need smarter ones: 5 bags I’d actually carry (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less I have always had a soft spot for small handbags. They look neat, make an outfit feel instantly more polished and, honestly, there is something satisfying about leaving the house without carrying half your life around. But then real life happens. I need my phone. Wallet. Makeup pouch. Keys. Sunglasses. Sometimes a charger. Sometimes tissues. Sometimes receipts that somehow multiply inside my bag. And depending on the day, I may need a notebook or something else I absolutely did not plan on carrying when I first got dressed. That is when my love for tiny handbags started becoming slightly impractical. And lately, while looking at the handbag trends for the new season, I noticed something interesting. The fashion conversation is moving towards bags that are roomier, softer and more useful, from oversized shoulder bags and slouchy shapes to curved silhouettes and top-handle styles. It made me rethink something I had been getting wrong. Maybe I don't actually want a smaller handbag. Maybe I want a smarter one. A bag does not have to be enormous to be useful. But it also does not need to be so tiny that I have to decide whether my sunglasses or wallet deserves to come along. That has changed the way I look at handbags. Instead of asking whether a bag is cute enough to buy, I am now asking a much more practical question: What will I actually be able to carry in it, and will I still want to use it six months from now? These are five handbag styles I would consider with that question in mind. 1. Fastrack Structured Satchel for the organised everyday bag I have realised that there is a big difference between a bag being small and a bag being cramped. A structured satchel can give you a relatively compact silhouette without forcing everything into one bottomless compartment. The Fastrack Structured Satchel caught my attention because it combines a structured shape with a detachable sling strap and is designed to fit up to an 11-inch iPad. That immediately makes it more interesting to me than a tiny handbag that looks great but can barely accommodate a wallet. The detachable strap is another practical detail I would appreciate. Carrying a bag by its top handle looks polished, but having the option to go hands-free becomes useful when you are actually moving around. What I like about it: The structured shape makes it feel polished without automatically meaning miniature. What I would carry: Phone, wallet, makeup essentials, sunglasses and a small tablet or similar everyday device, depending on how much else I need. Best for: Workdays, lunches and occasions when you want a polished handbag without carrying a full-size tote. One thing to check: Structured bags can feel less forgiving when overfilled, so I would not treat this as a substitute for a work tote.

2. Lavie Luxe Structured Satchel for when I want my handbag to look like part of the outfit Sometimes I do not want my handbag to be purely practical. I want it to look good. That is where a structured satchel makes sense to me. It can make even a simple jeans-and-shirt outfit look more intentional without requiring a dramatic accessory. The Structured Satchel is the sort of silhouette I would consider when I want something that feels polished but does not look like a traditional office bag. This is also where I think the current return to structured and ladylike handbag shapes is useful. You do not necessarily need an extravagant statement bag to make an outfit look styled. Sometimes changing the shape of your handbag is enough. What I like about it: It can function as an outfit accessory rather than simply a container for belongings. What I would carry: Daily essentials that I want easy access to without filling the bag to its limit. Best for: Office-to-evening dressing, lunches, casual dinners and outfits where the handbag needs to look considered. One thing to check: If you regularly carry a laptop, large notebook or water bottle, I would size up to a proper work bag instead.

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3. Zouk Ardha Bucket Sling Bag for when I want small but not useless This is probably closest to the kind of handbag I naturally gravitate towards. I like small bags. I just don't like when “small” becomes another word for “I can only carry my phone”. The Zouk Ardha Bucket Sling Bag has a more relaxed bucket silhouette, which gives it a little more flexibility than a rigid miniature handbag. That makes sense for days when I am going out without a laptop but still need more than the absolute basics. It is also the sort of shape that works well when you want to keep your hands free. That matters much more to me now than it used to, particularly when I am walking around, shopping or moving between places. What I like about it: It gives the small-bag look I like without making the bag feel completely decorative. What I would carry: Phone, wallet, keys, sunglasses and a few smaller essentials. Best for: Casual days, shopping, coffee runs and occasions when you want a hands-free option. One thing to check: A bucket shape can become messy if there are not enough internal compartments, so I would use a small pouch for tiny items.

4. Caprese Zipper Tote for when small is simply not enough And then there are days when I have to admit defeat. Sometimes I need a bigger bag. My own experience with the DailyObjects Idyll tote has taught me that spaciousness is useful only when the bag is organised. I use mine for work and carry a laptop, notebook, charger, water bottle, makeup pouch, wallet, phone, receipts and a frankly unnecessary number of small things. What makes me keep reaching for it is not just the amount it holds. It is the organisation. That is why, when I look at larger handbags now, I don't automatically think “bigger is better”. I look for usable space. A larger option such as the Caprese zipper tote makes sense for days when I need more capacity than a small satchel or sling can offer. What I like about the idea: There are days when trying to force everything into a small handbag is simply counterproductive. What I would carry: Work essentials, a larger makeup pouch, water bottle and the other things that do not fit comfortably into a compact handbag. Best for: Work, commuting and long days away from home. One thing I would remember: A large bag is only useful if you can keep it organised. Otherwise, it becomes a larger version of the same problem.

5. Fostelo Luxe Style Diva Shoulder Bag for the “I need everything but still want a handbag” days This is the category I have come to appreciate most: the bag that sits somewhere between a compact handbag and a full work tote. The Fostelo Luxe Style Diva Shoulder Bag has a more generous everyday shape and multiple compartments, making it the kind of option I would consider when I want room without carrying something that looks like a conventional office tote. This distinction matters. There are days when I am carrying enough to need space, but I still want the bag to feel like part of my outfit. That is where a roomy shoulder bag earns its place. What I like about it: It offers more capacity while retaining the feel of a handbag. What I would carry: Everyday essentials, makeup, wallet, phone, sunglasses and other small items I tend to accumulate during the day. Best for: Shopping, work-to-dinner plans and days when you want one bag to do several jobs. One thing to check: If you need a laptop every day, I would still choose a dedicated laptop tote with a protective compartment.

The handbag mistake I don't want to make anymore For a long time, I thought the perfect handbag was simply the smallest one I could get away with carrying. It looked cleaner. It made outfits feel less bulky. And there was something appealing about being forced to carry only the essentials. But I eventually realised that I was sometimes choosing a bag based on how it looked before I had put anything inside it. That is backwards. A handbag is one of the few fashion purchases that has a job to do every single time you leave the house. It needs to hold things. It needs to be comfortable to carry. It needs to work with the way you actually move through your day. And yes, I still want it to look good. The sweet spot is somewhere in the middle. What I look for in a handbag now My first filter is no longer size. It is usable capacity. A compact bag gets extra points if it has thoughtful compartments. A larger bag gets extra points if it prevents everything from disappearing into one enormous cavity. I also look at how I will actually carry it. A top handle looks polished, but a detachable shoulder strap can be the difference between a bag I carry occasionally and one I use every week. Then there is the wardrobe test. Can I imagine wearing it with at least three outfits I already own? If the answer is no, I probably don't need it. And finally, I ask the question I wish I had asked more often before buying handbags: What problem is this bag solving? If the answer is simply “it is pretty”, I might still buy it. But if I can say “it holds everything I need without looking enormous” or “it gives me a hands-free option without looking too casual”, then I know why I am buying it. So, do I still love small handbags? Absolutely. I have not suddenly become a person who wants to carry a giant tote everywhere. What has changed is my definition of a good small bag. I no longer want the tiniest handbag possible. I want the smallest bag that can comfortably do the job I need it to do. Sometimes that will be a compact sling. Sometimes it will be a structured satchel. And on a workday, I will happily admit that a roomy tote makes much more sense. That is probably the biggest handbag lesson I have learnt from actually living with them. The best handbag is not the one that holds the least. It is the one that holds exactly what you need without making you feel like you are carrying your entire life around. Similar stories for you: 5 Jeans styles to know this season and the wardrobe problems each one solves Tried and Tested: I reviewed 3 very different bags and this one stole the show for me Tried and Tested: The only 3 handbags you’ll ever need for office Commutes and casual outings

The handbags I carry daily: FAQs How do I choose the right handbag size? Start with what you actually carry every day rather than choosing a size based only on appearance. Consider your phone, wallet, makeup, sunglasses, water bottle, notebook or work device, then choose the smallest bag that can accommodate those essentials comfortably. How can I make a large handbag easier to organise? Use smaller pouches for makeup, chargers and other loose items, and choose a bag with separate compartments where possible. A large handbag is useful only when you can still find what you need inside it. What is better for everyday use, a structured bag or a slouchy bag? A structured handbag can make outfits look more polished and can be easier to organise, while a slouchy bag usually offers a more relaxed appearance and can be more forgiving when carrying different-sized items. The better choice depends on your wardrobe and what you carry. Are small handbags practical for everyday use? They can be, provided they have enough usable space and suit what you need to carry. Compact satchels and bucket bags can work well for casual outings, while workdays may require a larger bag with dedicated compartments.