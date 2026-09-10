5 Jeans styles to know this season and the wardrobe problems each one solves (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility Not sure whether you need straight-leg, baggy, flared or wide-leg jeans? Here is a practical guide to five denim styles worth knowing this season and when each one actually makes sense.

I have a slightly complicated relationship with jeans. I want them to look current, but I also want to be able to wear them without spending half my morning wondering what top goes with them.

And that is where denim trends can get unnecessarily confusing.

Every season brings another silhouette that is suddenly everywhere. One year it is skinny jeans, then baggy denim takes over, then flares return, and suddenly your perfectly good straight-leg pair starts looking outdated on social media.

But you do not need every jeans trend in your wardrobe.

The better question is what you want your jeans to actually do for you.

Do you want something that gives a little more shape to an oversized top? Something comfortable for days when you do not want restrictive denim? A pair that works with almost everything already hanging in your wardrobe?

These are five jeans styles worth knowing this season, along with the everyday dressing problem each one can help solve.

1. Flared jeans for when you want to balance an oversized top Flared jeans can be surprisingly useful when the rest of your outfit is relaxed. The fitted shape through the upper leg followed by the wider hem creates more balance when you are wearing an oversized shirt, fitted jacket or cropped top.

They can also give the outfit a slightly more dressed-up feel without requiring much styling.

One option to consider is the KOTTY Women's High Waist Flared Fit Stretchable Denim Jeans.

Try flared jeans if: You often wear oversized shirts or relaxed jackets.

You want a silhouette that feels more polished than baggy denim.

You like wearing heels, wedges or pointed shoes.

You want to make a simple top-and-jeans outfit look more intentional. How I would style them Try the jeans with a tucked-in fitted T-shirt and a structured blazer for a simple everyday look. For a more relaxed outfit, swap the blazer for an oversized shirt and add a small shoulder bag.

The important thing with flares is the length. The hem should work with the footwear you are most likely to wear with them rather than dragging on the floor.