Chef Ranveer Brar shares dhaba-style one-pot chicken pulao recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Ranveer Brar shows how to make a one-pot chicken rice dish that is simple yet scrumptious and requires simple everyday ingredients.
If you are craving a recipe with chicken and rice, but do not want to try biryani again, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar’s chicken pulao recipe is the dish to make. The dhaba-style one-pot dish takes approximately 45 minutes to prepare. The detailed steps are presented as follows.
Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares easy-to-make garlic pepper chicken recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Ingredients
For chicken marination
- 1 kg chicken (thigh and drumstick)
- 1 tbsp tender coriander stems with roots (finely chopped)
- 2 tbsp ginger garlic paste
- Salt to taste
- 2 tsp lemon juice
- 2 green chillies (less spicy and roughly chopped)
- 1 heaped tbsp degi red chilli powder
- 1 tbsp mustard oil
For chicken pulao
- 2-3 tbsp oil
- 2-3 tbsp ghee
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 2 large onions (roughly sliced)
- 2 dry Kashmiri red chillies
- Marinated chicken
- ¼ cup fried onion (optional)
- 1 inch ginger (peeled and roughly chopped)
- 2 green chillies (1 less spicy, 1 spicy, both chopped)
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves (roughly torn)
- 2 tbsp fresh mint leaves (roughly torn)
- 700 gm basmati rice (washed and soaked for 30 minutes)
- 2-3 tbsp fresh coriander leaves (roughly torn)
- Water as required
- Salt to taste
- 1 whole lemon (cut in half and deseeded)
- 1 large tomato (diced)
For chutney
- 1 large tomato (cut into halves)
- 1 large capsicum (cut into halves)
- 1 large onion (cut into halves)
- ¼ cup fresh mint leaves
- ½ cup fresh coriander leaves
- 2 green chillies (1 less spicy, 1 spicy)
- Salt to taste
- 1 tsp oil
- 2 tbsp curd (beaten)
For garnish
- Coriander sprig
- Mint leaves
- Fried onion
Method of preparation
For chicken marination
- In a bowl, add chicken, tender coriander stems, ginger garlic paste, salt to taste, lemon juice, green chillies, degi red chilli powder, and mustard oil. Mix well and keep it aside for further use.
For chicken pulao
- In a handi, add oil and ghee. Once it's hot, add cumin seeds and onion. Cook for two to three minutes or until the onion gets translucent.
- Add dry Kashmiri red chillies and marinated chicken. Give it a good mix, cover it with the lid and let it cook for a while.
- Add fried onions, ginger, green chillies, bay leaf, fresh mint & coriander leaves and soaked basmati rice.
- Add fresh coriander leaves, water as required, salt to taste and lemon. Give it a quick boil.
- Add tomato, cover it with the lid and cook for 15 to 18 minutes on low flames or until the chicken and rice are cooked.
- Open the lid and transfer it to the serving bowl or dish. Garnish with coriander sprigs, mint leaves and fried onions.
- Serve hot with prepared chutney.
For chutney
- Place a cooking rack on the gas stove. Place tomato, capsicum and onion on the rack and roast for five to six minutes or until the vegetables are charred.
- Transfer the vegetables to a chopping board and remove their skins.
- Transfer the vegetables to a mixer grinder jar. Add fresh mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chillies, salt to taste, oil and curd. Grind it into a smooth, fine paste.
- Transfer it into the serving bowl and serve with the prepared chicken pulao.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.