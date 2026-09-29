44-year-old gastroenterologist lists 5 gut-healthy foods and how to incorporate them into the diet
Dr Saurabh Sethi lists five whole foods that are beneficial for gut health and overall well-being.
Good gut health is essential for overall health, and the food that we eat plays a major role in it. While supplements that claim to be gut-friendly have flooded the market, there is rarely anything that does the job like whole foods.
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And taking to Instagram on September 26, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, listed five such foods that we can incorporate into our regular diet.
1. Beans
As per Dr Sethi, beans are one of the most underrated foods for gut health. They provide a great balance of nutrients, including:
- Fibre
- Plant protein
- Resistant starch
- Minerals
“Many cooked beans provide roughly 12 to 15 grams of fibre per cup,” stated the gastroenterologist.
Beans can be incorporated into the diet as an ingredient in soups, chilli, tacos, and salad bowls.
2. Greek yoghurt
Greek yoghurt, which is yoghurt without the liquid whey, is an easy way to add more protein and fermented food to one’s diet. As per the gastroenterologist, it provides:
- Protein
- Calcium
- Beneficial microbes
“Look for 'live and active cultures' on the label,” suggested Dr Sethi.
Ways to incorporate Greek yoghurt into the diet include pairing it with berries, chia seeds, nuts, and oats.
3. Chickpeas
A personal favourite of Dr Sethi, chickpeas are excellent for gut health and provide:
- Fiber
- Plant protein
- Resistant starch
- Minerals
“One cup of cooked chickpeas provides around 12 grams of fibre,” stated Dr Sethi.
Ways to incorporate chickpeas into the diet include adding them to salads, curries, soups, bowls, and hummus.
4. Chia seeds
Chia seeds pack a lot into a tiny serving, pointed out Dr Sethi. They provide:
- Fiber
- Omega-3s
- Plant protein
- Minerals
“Just 2 tablespoons provide around 10 grams of fibre,” noted the gastroenterologist.
One can have chia seeds with yoghurt or oatmeal, or as part of smoothies and as chia pudding.
5. Peas
Peas are seriously underrated, believes Dr Sethi. They provide:
- Fiber
- Plant protein
- Vitamins
- Minerals
“They're incredibly easy to add to meals,” noted the gastroenterologist, adding that they can be incorporated into pasta, rice, soups, curries, and salads.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Saurabh Sethi is a California-based gastroenterologist with training from AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford and more than two decades of clinical experience. He became a social media content creator sharing insight on his area of expertise during the Covid-19 pandemic.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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