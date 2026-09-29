44-year-old gastroenterologist lists 5 gut-healthy foods and how to incorporate them into the diet

And taking to Instagram on September 26, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, listed five such foods that we can incorporate into our regular diet.

Good gut health is essential for overall health, and the food that we eat plays a major role in it. While supplements that claim to be gut-friendly have flooded the market, there is rarely anything that does the job like whole foods.

1. Beans As per Dr Sethi, beans are one of the most underrated foods for gut health. They provide a great balance of nutrients, including:

Fibre

Plant protein

Resistant starch

Minerals “Many cooked beans provide roughly 12 to 15 grams of fibre per cup,” stated the gastroenterologist.

Beans can be incorporated into the diet as an ingredient in soups, chilli, tacos, and salad bowls.

2. Greek yoghurt Greek yoghurt, which is yoghurt without the liquid whey, is an easy way to add more protein and fermented food to one’s diet. As per the gastroenterologist, it provides:

Protein

Calcium

Beneficial microbes “Look for 'live and active cultures' on the label,” suggested Dr Sethi.

Ways to incorporate Greek yoghurt into the diet include pairing it with berries, chia seeds, nuts, and oats.

3. Chickpeas A personal favourite of Dr Sethi, chickpeas are excellent for gut health and provide:

Fiber

Plant protein

Resistant starch

Minerals “One cup of cooked chickpeas provides around 12 grams of fibre,” stated Dr Sethi.

Ways to incorporate chickpeas into the diet include adding them to salads, curries, soups, bowls, and hummus.

4. Chia seeds Chia seeds pack a lot into a tiny serving, pointed out Dr Sethi. They provide:

Fiber

Omega-3s

Plant protein

Minerals “Just 2 tablespoons provide around 10 grams of fibre,” noted the gastroenterologist.

One can have chia seeds with yoghurt or oatmeal, or as part of smoothies and as chia pudding.

5. Peas Peas are seriously underrated, believes Dr Sethi. They provide:

Fiber

Plant protein

Vitamins

Minerals “They're incredibly easy to add to meals,” noted the gastroenterologist, adding that they can be incorporated into pasta, rice, soups, curries, and salads.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Saurabh Sethi is a California-based gastroenterologist with training from AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford and more than two decades of clinical experience. He became a social media content creator sharing insight on his area of expertise during the Covid-19 pandemic.