Why does your hair need a different routine during winter pollution? Hair expert shares what to change as per the season

With the season of sun and sand long gone its time to amp up your hair regimen to face the chilly winds By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less Something in the cold months makes people pay attention differently. Steam rising off a cup of tea. The hush right before sunrise. A jacket pulled tighter at the collar. Winter has a way of slowing everything down. Still, the air around us does the opposite, filling with smog, dust, and heater-generated dryness that hair absorbs all day long without anyone noticing.

Skincare usually gets the attention first once winter sets in. Moisturizers, lip balms, and thicker creams all appear the moment temperatures drop. Hair, meanwhile, keeps getting the same bottle it always has. "The same bottle from July sits in the shower well into December, while the air outside has turned into something noticeably harder on it", Hair expert Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder & CEO of Surya Brasil, tells Health Shots. Smog builds up. Heaters run dry all day indoors. Wind pulls moisture out of anything not tied back or covered. Frizz shows up. Shine fades. Flakes appear on the scalp that weren't there a few weeks ago.

What winter pollution actually does to hair? Healthy, properly hydrated hair has a smooth surface, with tiny scales lying flat against each other. Cold weather lifts this layer slightly, letting pollution work its way in more than it would on a warm June day.

The scalp notices the dryness setting in and responds by producing more oil than usual. That oil then holds onto nearby pollution instead of letting it wash away, which explains a fair amount. Hair washed at eight in the morning turns oily again by evening. An itchy scalp in winter that gets written off as dandruff when trapped pollution is doing most of the damage. Hot showers do not fix any of this either. They feel good, no argument there, but the heat opens the cuticle wider than it should be, and moisture leaves faster than it can be replaced.