Chef shares 5 clever kitchen hacks that save time and money: Clean blender in 10 seconds, keep rice pest-free and more

Your kitchen routine doesn’t always need complicated tricks or expensive products. A few simple changes can make everyday cooking and cleaning easier, from getting rid of stubborn blender residue to keeping rice free of pantry pests.

Favra Mark, a Hamilton-based chef and food and lifestyle content creator, shared in her Instagram post five simple kitchen hacks that can save time and make everyday tasks easier. (Also read: How Anushka Sharma changed the fate of Mumbai chole bhature spot that was ₹18 lakh in debt; now earns ₹2 crore monthly )

1. Clean your blender in 10 seconds Blenders can be particularly annoying to clean when pepper seeds, sauces or smoothie residue get stuck beneath the blades. Favra suggests a quick self-cleaning method. “Fill the blender halfway with warm water and add a drop of dish soap. Blend for 10 seconds, then rinse,” she says.

The method helps loosen residue around the blades without having to scrub hard-to-reach areas.

2. Season your oil first Instead of adding spices directly to the dish, Favra recommends infusing the cooking oil first. “Before frying eggs, making a stew base, or preparing sauces, heat your oil and add spices like garlic, curry, thyme or bay leaf for 30 seconds,” she says.

According to Favra, briefly heating the spices in oil helps release their flavours and can add more depth to the finished dish.