How Anushka Sharma changed the fate of Mumbai chole bhature spot that was ₹18 lakh in debt; now earns ₹2 crore monthly

In 2022, brothers Jaspal Singh Khalsa and Mahinder Singh Khalsa were preparing to shut their small Chembur restaurant after mounting losses left them with nearly ₹18 lakh in debt. Their chole bhature business was struggling until an unexpected visit from comedian Abhishek Upmanyu, followed by an Instagram recommendation and an order from Anushka Sharma for her husband, Virat Kohli, changed the course of the business. (Also read: Chef Ajay Chopra on his biggest culinary inspirations, comfort food, daily diet and India’s underrated food treasures )

Delhi Se was started by brothers Jaspal Singh Khalsa and Mahinder Singh Khalsa in October 2021. Their first outlet was a 250-square-foot space with just three tables and nine seats. But by January 2022, sales had started falling, and by September, the brothers were considering shutting the business.

“From January, our sales started declining. By September 2022, we were planning to close the restaurant. We thought we would pay the last month’s groceries and rent and then shut it down,” Jaspal told Pinkvilla Biz in a September 24 YouTube video.

Abhishek Upmanyu’s Instagram recommendation The first turning point came in September 2022, when Upmanyu visited Delhi Se’s Chembur Camp outlet. The brothers did not recognise him at the time, but soon noticed an increase in customers.

“On September 13, Abhishek Upmanyu came to eat chhole bhature. We didn’t know him then. On September 14 and 15, our walk-ins started increasing,” Jaspal recalled. They later discovered that the comedian had recommended the restaurant on his Instagram Stories.