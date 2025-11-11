Amitabh Bachchan turns stand-up comedian as Ravi Gupta, Abhishek Upmanyu, Anubhav Bassi and Harsh Gujral join KBC 17

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy hosting the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The new promos of the show give a glimpse into a fun-filled episode as stand-up comedians Harsh Gujral, Abhishek Upmanyu, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Ravi Gupta join the superstar on the hot seat. Amitabh Bachchan can't stop laughing at Abhishek Upmanyu, Ravi Gupta, Harsh Gujral and Bassi's jokes.

Amitabh Bachchan's fun banter with stand-up comedians on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17

One of the promos shows Big B saying, "I would like to change the environment a bit and welcome stand-up comedy's four renowned stalwarts on the show." This is followed by Abhishek, Harsh, Bassi, and Ravi entering the stage and touching Big B's feet. As the audience welcomed them with loud claps and cheers, Harsh quipped, "Audience don't clap this much in our shows," leaving the host in splits. Big B also interacted with Abhishek Upmanyu and said, "You left three jobs and now you are sitting here." To this, Abhishek joked, "It depends on people, some say I left the jobs, but I say I was thrown out." Big B laughed out loud at Abhishek's remark.

Big B is then seen saying his iconic dialogue from his film Don, "Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai (Catching Don is not just difficult, it’s impossible)." Another promo shows Big B standing with a mic in front of him. A voice in the promo says, "Watch Amit ji's stand-up comedy on Indian television for the first time." After seeing him do stand-up comedy, Harsh quipped, "Sir, you are Badshah of acting, you can do singing too, now you have done stand-up too, I think we all should go back to our village."

Previous guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17

Last season, Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhatt, and Bhuvan Bam also graced Amitabh Bachchan’s show and caused a riot of laughter. This episode seems to bring back that fun element on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. This season also saw Rishab Shetty, Farhan Akhtar, and Javed Akhtar as guests. Most recently, Diljit Dosanjh appeared on the show for a musical episode where he not only shared his childhood anecdotes but also held a mini concert for Big B and raised awareness about the Punjab floods.