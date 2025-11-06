‘Gaon ke’ Amitabh Bachchan apologises after sharing AI-generated image: ‘Haath paon jod dete hai’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has issued a clarification after he recently shared and then deleted an erroneous AI-generated image. Taking to his blog, Amitabh also penned an emotional note saying that he is from the "village" and tries to do the best he can. Amitabh Bachchan clarified after sharing and deleting an erroneous AI-generated image, expressing his commitment to doing his best and reflecting on his humble origins in a blog post.

Amitabh Bachchan says he deleted a photo as it was erroneous

After deleting the photo, Amitabh wrote, "There was an error in the earlier AI-generated image, so I deleted it. Thank you, Ef mL, for pointing it out." He then added, "Kuch cheezein ghalat ho jaati hai aur kch sahi!! Sahi sahi, toh ghalat ghalat (Some things go wrong and some right!! If the right is right, then the wrong is wrong)??!!"

Amitabh gets emotional as he writes note

"Toh ka kar lebo bhaiyya, hum gaon ke hai, chote manayi! Jitna ho sakta hai, kar dete hai, nahi ho sakta toh, haath paon dono jod dete hai (What can I do, brother? We're from the village! We do whatever we can; if we can't, we fold hands and feet both)! There is no one small or big .. we are all born big .. as humans .. being a human is big .. realise it and live it," he added.

Amitabh folds hands, bows in new pic

The actor also shared a black and white photo of himself in which he folded his hands and smiled. Seemingly clicked on the sets of his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), Amitabh was also seen bowing. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Amitabh also wrote, "T 5556 - समय समय की बात होती है (It's a matter of time)!!!"

About KBC, Amitabh's recent film

The actor was last seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. It also starred Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier. The 2024 Tamil-language action drama marked Amitabh's Tamil debut. He is yet to announce his next project.

Amitabh currently hosts KBC 17, which premiered on August 11. It airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on SonyLIV.