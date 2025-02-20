After row over Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, Harsh Gujral deletes all The Escape Room episodes

Harsh Gujral deletes videos

Just days after Samay Raina took down all episodes of his show India's Got Latent from his YouTube channel, comedian Harsh has followed suit.

Much like Samay's content, Harsh's show The Escape Room delved into dark humour and explicit jokes. Premiering in December 2024, the show only released two episodes, both of which have now been removed from Harsh's YouTube channel.

The show included a confession box where participants shared startling secrets. While Harsh has removed all YouTube videos of the show and made its Instagram account private, the page still boasts 34.3K followers. The comedian has yet to comment on the episodes' deletion.

About the stir

India's Got Latent, a show created and hosted by Samay, has been receiving flak due to a remark from guest Ranveer in the most recent episode. Ranveer, also known as BeerBiceps, made an inappropriate comment to a contestant, asking, "Would you rather watch your parents... or join in once and stop it forever?"

The comments sparked widespread outrage, leading to a formal complaint against Ranveer, Samay, comedian Apoorva Mukhija, and the show's organisers.

In a recent performance in Canada's Edmonton, his first since the controversy erupted earlier this month, Samay poked fun at all that has happened. A fan called Shubham Dutta posted his experience from the show and quoted Samay as saying, "'Shayad samay kharab chal raha hai mera, par yaad rakhna doston, main samay hoon (Maybe my time is bad right now, but remember, my friends—I am time itself)'."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court slammed the show, and Ranveer was in a hearing against charges of obscenity against the show.