“First non-nepo lead to cancel a Ranveer show?” Netizens react as Urvashi Rautela backs out of BeerBiceps' podcast

We’ve all been loving the snippets of Urvashi Rautela's life as she participates in the whole media circuit for her new film Daaku Maharaaj, but the actor has now unprecedently cancelled one of her appearances. Rautela is the latest celebrity to distance herself from YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia following the controversy sparked by his remarks on Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. Reports indicate that Urvashi was originally scheduled to appear on Ranveer’s widely-followed podcast BeerBiceps; however, in response to the backlash surrounding Ranveer’s statement on Raina's comedy show, she has decided to withdraw from the episode. As per News18, Rautela has also unfollowed Ranveer on Instagram, though she has not publicly commented on her decision. Urvashi Rautela and Ranveer Allahbadia

Why did she cancel?

The controversy erupted after Ranveer, also known as BeerBiceps, made an off-color joke on India’s Got Latent, posing a provocative question related to parents and intimacy. The remark, made during an episode with guests such as Ashish Chanchlani, Samay Raina, and Apoorva Mukhija, quickly drew widespread criticism from audiences and social media users.

Netizens react

Urvashi’s move sparked a wave of reactions online, with netizens using humor and sarcasm to comment on her decision. Many referenced her past affinity for grand titles, with remarks such as, “First woman to cancel a podcast appearance,” and “Do you mean First youngest Asian woman in this entire solar system?” Another user joked, “First non-nepo lead Bollywood actress to cancel a Ranveer show in 2025… dabidi dibidi dabidi dibidi dabidi dibidi.”

Others expressed disappointment at missing what they believed would have been an intriguing episode. One user lamented, “Naaah, the content goldmine I was waiting to see, hellll to the naaaaaah. I mean, this was straight up Urvashi’s forte, damn even Urvashi has to make a line XD.” Another added, “I wouldn’t have minded seeing this one though. Would have been fun all the way.”

In response to the ongoing controversy, Ranveer has issued a public apology and stated via Instagram that he will cooperate with relevant authorities.