New Delhi, More than 41,000 artisans and craftspersons in Delhi have been enrolled under the Centre's PM Vishwakarma Scheme between January and July this year, with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi facilitating implementation of the programme in the national capital, according to officials. MCD-facilitated PM Vishwakarma Scheme enrols over 41,000 artisans in Delhi

Officials said that the State Level Project Management Unit , Delhi has registered at least 41,411 artisans under the scheme during the period.

Of them, 1,015 completed basic skill training, while 117 received toolkits.

Under the scheme, 225 loans amounting to ₹1.89 crore were sanctioned, of which 214 loans worth ₹1.79 crore were disbursed. The implementation process also saw 13,086 applications receiving Stage-1 approval, 7,938 clearing Stage-2 and 2,619 reaching Stage-3 approval.

Officials said workshops were organised at more than a dozen locations across the city, including Okhla, Connaught Place, Uttam Nagar, Tagore Garden, Sant Nagar Burari and Ashok Vihar, to create awareness about the scheme.

Tele-calling campaigns were also conducted to mobilise artisans for enrolment, toolkit distribution and loan follow-up.

Officials said SLPMU onboarded 44 artisans onto Amazon's e-commerce platform, while over 200 artisans attended awareness sessions on artificial intelligence.

It also facilitated participation in exhibitions such as Delhi Haat Fest, Noida Haat and CR Park, besides supporting export-related initiatives including IEC registration and Dak Niryat Kendra mobilisation.

The unit identified challenges in reaching artisans working in informal clusters, improving digital literacy for e-commerce participation and addressing delays in Aadhaar and IEC documentation. It also said additional support was needed for Divyang artisans.

According to the officials, the SLPMU plans to expand workshops to uncovered wards, scale up e-commerce onboarding, strengthen export facilitation and continue coordination with the Ministry of MSME, MCD and other implementing agencies.

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