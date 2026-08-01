Woman stunned by spotless public washroom in Dubai: ‘Cleaner than many homes’

A woman living in Dubai has left social media users impressed after sharing a glimpse inside a public washroom located near a busy community park. The video highlights the facility’s cleanliness and maintenance, with several viewers praising the city’s high standards for public spaces. A woman showed the inside of a clean public washroom in Dubai, calling it cleaner than many homes. (Instagram/ifha_familyindubai)

(Also read: Indian woman shares harsh reality of finding a job in Dubai: ‘Don’t come if you cannot handle stress’)

The woman shared the clip on Instagram through her account, @ifha_familyindubai. In the video, she takes viewers inside the public washroom and shows its neat interiors, clean floors, well-maintained fittings and organised washbasin area.

‘Cleaner than many homes’ According to the woman, the facility was not located inside an upmarket mall or luxury hotel but beside a park surrounded by residential buildings and ongoing construction activity.

In the caption, she wrote, “This isn’t a mall washroom. It’s a public washroom next to a busy community park, surrounded by residential buildings and ongoing construction. Every day, thousands of people pass through here families, children, workers, and visitors.”

Despite being used by a large number of people every day, the woman said the washroom remained remarkably clean.

“Yet it’s spotless, well-maintained, and honestly cleaner than many homes. Small things like this say a lot about a city. Clean public spaces make a huge difference for everyone. Dubai, you continue to impress me. You won't believe a public washroom looks like this in Dubai,” she added.

Watch the clip here: