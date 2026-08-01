‘Never thought he’d know I existed’: Indian creator reacts after Vir Das calls himself a fan

For many content creators, a message from someone they admire can feel like a career milestone. That is exactly what happened to Indian creator Gaurav Yadav, who has built a loyal following by sharing videos of himself eating lunch during his 9 to 5 job. Gaurav Yadav says Vir Das' words meant the world to him. (Instagram/@soisgaurav)

After comedian Vir Das recognised his work and called himself a fan, Gaurav shared an emotional post reflecting on his journey.

Gaurav reflects on his journey The post was shared on Instagram by content creator Gaurav Yadav. In the caption, he looked back at how his journey began and how unexpected the moment felt.

He wrote, "When I started filming myself eating lunch during a 9 to 5, I genuinely thought only a few people would relate. Never in a million years did I think someone I'd watched for years would know I even existed, let alone say they're a fan. Life is weird in the best way."

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He went on to encourage others not to give up on their passion projects, adding, "Go get the degree. Do the job. Pay the EMI. But don't stop building something that's yours. You never know where that little side project is going to take you. Thank you, @virdas. This one genuinely means a lot."

Who is Gaurav Yadav? Gaurav Yadav is a content creator known for his relatable workplace videos and food-focused content. Many of his videos feature him enjoying simple office lunches while sharing everyday observations, a format that has helped him build a loyal following on social media.

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