Pune man calls having no work the ‘scariest phase’ of corporate life: ‘Comfort doesn’t mean growth’

A Pune-based professional has sparked a discussion online after sharing why having little or no work in a corporate job may be more concerning than dealing with deadlines, meetings and pressure. A Pune man explains why a comfortable job with no meaningful work may quietly damage career growth. (Instagram/fit.nihar)

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Nihar Patil, who has spent more than five years in the corporate world, shared a video on Instagram explaining that a lack of responsibility may initially feel comfortable but could eventually affect a person’s professional growth.

‘Having work is still better than having no work’ “The most scariest phase in corporate isn't pressure. It's when nobody depends on you anymore or you don't have any work,” Patil said at the beginning of the video.

He acknowledged that burnout is a genuine concern and that employees often struggle with excessive workloads, tight deadlines and back-to-back meetings. However, he argued that having meaningful work allows professionals to learn, solve problems, make mistakes and become dependable members of their teams.

“Having work is still better than having no work. Because when you have work, you learn, you solve problems, you make mistakes, you become dependable. That's how your career grows,” he said.

Patil added that professionals should be cautious when they become comfortable with receiving a salary without handling new projects, taking ownership or acquiring new skills.

“Every month without learning creates a gap that someone else is filling. Corporate changes fast. Technology changes even faster,” he said.

‘Don’t confuse comfort with career growth’ Patil advised employees who are no longer being challenged at work to use their free time to pursue certifications, develop side projects, volunteer for new initiatives or learn additional skills.

“Because pressure when managed well, it's privilege. It means you are still in the game. The day your career becomes too comfortable, that's the day you should start asking yourself, am I really growing or am I just getting paid?” he said.

In the caption, Patil clarified that he was not encouraging people to glorify burnout or work endlessly. “I’m saying don’t confuse comfort with career growth. Pressure, when managed well, is often a sign that you’re still learning, contributing, and becoming more valuable,” he wrote.

Watch the clip here: