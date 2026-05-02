Pune man says ‘3 LPA job is not that bad’, urges freshers to stop waiting for high packages

A Pune man has sparked a discussion on social media after sharing his views on why freshers should not dismiss a ₹3 LPA job, especially in the current employment market. Taking to Instagram, Nihar Patil shared a video in which he said that starting with a modest salary can still offer valuable lessons, industry exposure and long term growth opportunities. A Pune man shared why a ₹3 LPA job was not bad, saying first jobs taught discipline, patience and clarity. (Instagram/fit.nihar)

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In the video, Patil said, "3 LPA Job is not that bad. Don't hate me for saying this. But let me tell you something. In today's market, even those jobs are not easily available. I am saying this because I have started from there. That phase helped me understand what I am good at and what I am not. Everybody starts from somewhere."

He added that a first job often teaches young professionals much more than just technical work. According to him, it introduces them to the basics of IT, office culture and the realities of choosing a domain. He said, "That first job teaches you basics of IT, office culture and whether the domain you are actually working in is worth it or not."

‘Employment is more important than package’ Patil also spoke about the financial discipline that comes with earning an entry level salary. He said the phase teaches people how to manage ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 per month and called it a life lesson based on his own experience.

"Today everyone wants to jump directly to 1 lakh per month, 2 lakh per month, but the truth is, package is not the main thing. Employment is," he said. He further explained that growth depends on how a person shapes their journey after getting the first opportunity.

"Going from 3 LPA to 15 LPA plus is not impossible. But that journey teaches you skills, clarity, patience and confidence," Patil said, adding that waiting endlessly for a high package can make people miss real opportunities and sometimes leave them unemployed.

Watch the clip here: