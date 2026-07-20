‘He is a player of great potential’: IPL star Ashutosh Sharma joins Hampshire for One-Day Cup

Delhi Capitals swashbuckler Ashutosh Sharma has joined Hampshire for the upcoming One-Day Cup in England. Ashutosh has been a reliable lower-order batsman for the Delhi franchise in the last couple of seasons. His fiery cameos have often benefited the team from the national capital. In the season gone by, the 27-year-old scored 171 runs in 8 games at a strike rate of 181.91 and at an average of 34.20. Hampshire director of cricket Giles White thinks the Indian batsman’s addition is going to enrich his team. Ashutosh Sharma celebrates a Delhi Capitals win in the IPL earlier this year. (PTI)

"We're really pleased to sign Ashutosh for the One-Day Cup,” he said. "He is a player of great potential and has done well for Delhi Capitals in the IPL recently, so he knows what it's like to perform to a high standard. We look forward to welcoming him into the group and seeing what he can do in a Hampshire shirt as we look to go one step further than last year in the competition," he added.

Ashutosh is the fastest T20 fifty-maker in India. Playing for Railways against Arunachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2023, Ashutosh took just 11 balls to get to his fifty. Across all T20s, including internationals, the right-handed batsman is only behind Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee, who took 9 balls to reach the milestone against Mongolia.

Ashutosh is expected to bat lower down the order for Hampshire as well. Earlier this year, after guiding DC to a thrilling win against Rajasthan Royals, he said, “Whenever the team wins, and you are not out, I feel it is always the best innings. Yes, I really enjoyed this innings. It is my role, and I enjoy being a finisher for my team. The team has trusted me to bat in these situations, and I enjoy playing in these moments. I always feel that as long as I am at the crease, I can win the game for my team.”

A media release from Hampshire on Monday read: “Hampshire Cricket has signed Indian all-rounder Ashutosh Sharma for the men’s Metro Bank One-Day Cup. Sharma, 27, plays for Delhi Capitals, who are co-owned by Hampshire owners GMR, in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“A batting all-rounder, Sharma has scored over 350 runs for Delhi Capitals across the last two IPL seasons, where he has averaged 31.25 with the bat at a strike rate of 170. In List A cricket, he has scored 458 runs in 21 matches and has taken six wickets in his career with his right-arm medium pace. Sharma began his career with Madhya Pradesh in 2017 and has featured in 92 matches to date. He was first picked in the IPL by Punjab Kings and made his debut as an Impact Substitute, where he smacked 31 off 17 balls, before being signed by Delhi Capitals for INR 3.80 crore ahead of the 2025 IPL.”

Hampshire kick off their campaign against Yorkshire at Scarborough on Tuesday. The match starts 3.30 pm IST.