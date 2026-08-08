Ashleigh Gardner's ex-wife lashes out at Cricket Australia for cheating scandal: ‘Can’t have affair with junior'

Australia women’s cricket team vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner has come under renewed scrutiny after her estranged wife, Monica Wright, criticised Cricket Australia over the body's handling of allegations surrounding the cricketer’s personal life. Wright, who publicly made allegations about Gardner in July, has now questioned why Cricket Australia has not taken action, calling for the all-rounder to be removed from her leadership position. Ashleigh Gardner's ex-wife lashes out at Cricket Australia for cheating scandal (Action Images via Reuters)

The controversy concerns allegations by Wright regarding Gardner and fellow Australian cricketer Georgia Voll. Wright specifically argued that the alleged conduct should have consequences for Gardner's leadership role.

“I think if you’re privileged enough to represent your country and be seen as a role model, there’s a responsibility to hold yourself to a high moral standard,” Wright told Code Sports.

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“What I can’t understand is why Cricket Australia hasn’t said anything publicly. Does their silence mean they support the actions of Ashleigh and Georgia? You can’t have an affair with a junior member of staff, especially when there’s a clear power imbalance, and then remain in a position of leadership. Captains are expected to set the standard, and that kind of conduct falls well short of it,” she added.

Wright had first addressed the allegations after sharing a Daily Mail report on her Instagram story. She described the article as vague, indicating that she intended to provide her own account of what had happened. In a subsequent post, she shared a photograph of Voll and alleged that she was the person with whom Gardner had been unfaithful.

Cricket Australia's response However, Cricket Australia, responding to Wright’s latest comments to Code Sports, maintained that it regarded the matter as a private and personal issue.

“Cricket Australia ensures all relationships within our workforce comply with our Respect at Work policy. This includes putting appropriate conflict-of-interest management arrangements in place to support leadership responsibilities and maintain the integrity of team processes,” CA said in its statement.

Gardner and Wright married in April 2025. According to a report cited by the Daily Mail, their relationship later came under strain while Gardner was in India during the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup. Wright travelled to India during the tournament, with an unnamed source describing the meeting between the pair as awkward.

The couple have since separated, with Gardner reportedly moving out of their Sydney home. Gardner has also continued to receive support within the cricketing community. According to news.com.au, her Women's Big Bash League franchise, the Sydney Sixers, has backed the Australia all-rounder during the controversy.

On the field, Gardner remains an important member of the Australian team. She was part of the side that recently continued Australia's extraordinary record in the Women's T20 World Cup, with the team securing its seventh title in eight final appearances.