Ashleigh Gardner accused of cheating: Wife shattered, wedding rings left in cupboard, fertility plans cancelled – Report

Australia women's vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner has found herself at the centre of a personal controversy after details of her split from estranged wife Monica Wright emerged, with the marriage reportedly unravelling during last year's Women's ODI World Cup in India. The controversy deepened on Monday when Wright publicly alleged that Gardner had cheated on her with a fellow Australian teammate. Ashleigh Gardner has been accused of cheating

The 29-year-old all-rounder, who was named Tahlia McGrath's deputy on January 28, married her long-time partner Wright in a rustic ceremony in the Blue Mountains in April 2025. The couple first met on a dating app in 2020 before proposing to each other in April 2024.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the marriage began to unravel during Australia's World Cup campaign in India. Wright reportedly flew to India midway through the tournament after sensing that something was wrong.

"It was a little bit weird," an insider told the publication. "It was like something was a little bit off with Ash, but we thought it was because of the pressure of the World Cup."

The source claimed the situation became "just horrible" once Wright arrived in India and that Gardner "didn't seem like herself."

After returning to Sydney, the couple reportedly had a conversation in which Gardner allegedly explained why things had felt "off" during the India tour, leaving Wright "shattered" and "distraught", according to the report. Their marriage is understood to have ended soon afterwards.

The couple reportedly separated in November last year, although details of the split only surfaced publicly this week. The story took another turn on Monday when Wright shared a screenshot of the Daily Mail report on social media alongside a photograph of Australia batter Georgia Voll, alleging: “This is who my wife cheated on me with.”