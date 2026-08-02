‘My daughter wouldn’t have allowed me home’: Ravi Shastri after receiving Jude Bellingham-signed cap
The former India allrounder met the football star at a Hundred game between Birmingham Phoenix and Welsh Fire.
Saturday turned out to be a bitter-sweet day for Hundred side Birmingham Phoenix. Although they lost their match against Welsh Fire, the presence of their co-owner and England soccer star Jude Bellingham was special. The 23-year-old scored seven goals and provided one assist as the Three Lions reached the semifinals in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup.
Anyway, on Saturday, he was at the coin toss between Birmingham Phoenix and Welsh Fire, and his introduction was made by none other than former India all-rounder and renowned cricket commentator Ravi Shastri.
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“And he's a hometown boy. He's a... Birmingham superstar, Galactico. Fresh from a magnificent World Cup. Co-owner of the Birmingham Phoenix. And it's none other than Jude Bellingham. Now, Jude's gonna hand over the coin,” Shastri boomed in his characteristic way.
64-year-old Shastri had a fanboy moment for sure, for later he took to X and posted totally in thrall to the Real Madrid star. "Great to have Birmingham's own Galáctico, in the house for the toss at The Hundred. What a player. What a World Cup. Class written all over him. Good luck for the season ahead!” Shastri wrote.
Shastri also received a cap signed by Bellingham. The former India coach said, “The autograph is for my daughter. She wouldn’t have allowed me home if I had not taken it.”
Shastri has been in the UK for a while. A couple of days ago, Shastri shared a lovely picture with Rohit Sharma on X. It appears Shastri ran into Rohit on one of his strolls in London as he wrote, “Great bumping into a relaxed Shaaaarma on a stroll in London.” In the picture, both are smiling, with Rohit wearing a nice shirt and looking at least 10 years younger, and Shastri has his right arm wrapped around Rohit's shoulders, with the index finger and thumb of his other hand pointing inwards towards the India opener.
Going back to the Hundred game, Birmingham Phoenix won the toss and decided to have a bat but could only score 137/9 with Joe Clarke being the top-scorer with 35 runs off 23 balls. Marco Jansen and Lockie Ferguson picked up two wickets each. It proved to be a close match as Welsh Fire took the contest with four balls to go. Phil Salt (46) and England’s new Test captain Joe Root (58 not out) led the chase for Welsh Fire at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More