Kanpur girl leaves ₹4 LPA job at TCS to make nearly ₹14 LPA on her own terms: ‘Couldn’t afford expensive education’

Leaving a stable corporate job to build an independent career takes immense courage, but for this 25-year-old, it was a necessary step. In a candid conversation with HT.com, Shreya Tiwari shared how she walked away from her TCS job in 2025 to pursue her passion. Shreya Tiwari left her stable job at TCS to start something of her own. (Shreya Tiwari)

Born in UP's Kanpur, she overcame severe financial constraints to fund her own education by teaching. Today, she balances content creation, freelancing, and a profitable clothing business, earning nearly ₹14 lakh annually, a huge jump from her ₹4 LPA TCS job. Her emotional journey highlights the power of resilience.

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Shreya Tiwari, who now lives in Delhi, was born to a farmer father and a hardworking mother who always prioritised her daughter’s education.

What did she study? Tiwari told HT.com, “I completed my BCA from PSIT Kanpur and pursued my MBA from AKTU.” While studying, she paid for her own tuition by teaching others.

“I come from a middle-class family where financial struggles were a constant reality. My father is a farmer and my mother is a homemaker. We are five siblings, and my mother always believed that her daughters should be educated and independent, even when society didn’t support that thought. She worked day and night doing stitching work to pay for our education,” Tiwari recalled.

She continued, “From a young age, I saw the challenges closely, and I decided that I wanted to build a life where I could create both identity and financial independence. Since we couldn’t afford expensive education, I chose BCA and supported myself by teaching students alongside my studies. I would attend college for long hours and then teach for several hours just to manage my fees. Despite all challenges, I became a college topper.”

She thought that she would get placed after completing her bachelor's degree. However, she wasn’t allowed placement due to attendance criteria. Though she was disheartened, she didn’t give up and joined TCS. Not just that, she continued her higher education and pursued an MBA.

“I didn’t give up and managed to secure multiple job opportunities on my own. I later joined TCS to fulfill my mother’s dream and pursued my MBA alongside working night shifts.”