24-year-old quits job, builds ₹1 crore startup in 4 months: 'We're not stopping here'

A 24-year-old entrepreneur has caught the internet’s attention after claiming he built a ₹1 crore startup in just 4 months after quitting his job. Ujjwal is the co-founder of an automation platform called LinkPlease. (Instagram/@heyujjwal)

In a video shared on Instagram, Ujjwal, co-founder of an automation platform called LinkPlease, detailed how he identified a gap in the market and scaled his product rapidly. “I'm 24, and I built a 1 crore business in just 4 months,” he says in the clip. “4 months ago, I quit my job to build LinkPlease, and today over 10,000 creators use it,” he added.

Explaining his journey, Ujjwal broke it down into 3 stages - finding the gap, building the solution, and scaling the product. He shared that the idea stemmed from a recurring problem faced by content creators. “Creators were posting great content but losing growth because they couldn't handle the DMs,” he said, calling it a “massive market gap.”

He added that the team focused on building a low-cost automation engine and initially launched a free version to gather user feedback. “We went all-in and our goal was simple. Build the most efficient automation engine at the lowest cost. We launched V1, made it free for all the creators, and improved everything based on real feedback,” he said, noting that several creators began adopting the platform early on.

With growing traction, Ujjwal said the team used real user data to refine the product. “Today, more than 10,000 creators grow on autopilot with LinkPlease,” he claimed. “We're not stopping here. We're building LinkPlease into the best automation platform in the world. And the next milestone is simple: from 1 crore to 10 crore,” he added.

In the caption accompanying the post, Ujjwal emphasised execution over resources. “Built a 1 crore startup in 4 months without funding, without a team, just ruthless execution. Creators had a real problem, we solved it fast, and the market rewarded us. This is just the beginning,” he said.