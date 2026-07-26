Chandigarh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini paid tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 Kargil War on the 27th anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' on Sunday. Kargil Vijay Diwas: Punjab's Mann, Haryana's Saini pay tributes to soldiers

Mann laid a wreath at the War Memorial at the Bougainvillea Garden here and saluted the brave soldiers who laid down their lives during the Kargil war.

He said that Kargil Vijay Diwas symbolises the extraordinary bravery of India's armed forces during the war.

Mann said the country will forever remain indebted to its brave sons who guard the borders under extreme weather conditions.

"In the 1999 Kargil War, 527 soldiers were martyred, out of which about 65 were from Punjab," he told reporters. Mann also met some families of the Kargil martyrs on the occasion.

He said that "martyrs do not belong to just one family; they sacrifice their lives for the nation, and the country becomes their family."

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also paid homage to the soldiers, who displayed indomitable courage and valour in the rugged mountains and hoisted the tricolour in Kargil.

"The immortal sacrifice, unwavering resolve, and unparalleled bravery of those valiant soldiers serve as an inspiration to every Indian. Their valour will forever keep the eternal flame of patriotism ablaze in the hearts of the nation's youth," Saini said in a post on X in Hindi.

Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates the culmination of Operation Vijay on July 26, 1999.

The occasion marks the glorious victory in 1999 when Indian soldiers, braving snow-clad peaks and relentless firing by Pakistani troops, reclaimed high-altitude strategic positions in Kargil, Leh.

This limited military action was codenamed 'Operation Vijay.'

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.