‘DMs filled with death threats’: CJP's Ratna Singh says she relies on lessons from Jantar Mantar protest

“No amount of judgment can outweigh the work we have done . No sane person says things they wouldn't want to hear themselves. This movement has given me a thick skin. It has taught me how to stay focused amid chaos, ignore hatred, and keep going despite the worst people have to offer,” Ratna Singh posted.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Ratna Singh said on X that she continues to receive death threats and hateful messages in her inbox. Singh, a lawyer and former legal journalist who served as one of the core spokespersons through the 36-day Jantar Mantar sit-in, wrote that she had developed a thick skin from the movement.

Lawyer-turned-CJP-spokesperson's remarks come even as founder Abhijeet Dipke's father alleges his son was warned to join the BJP or face consequences for his family*

She has been among the more visible faces of the CJP's core coordination team, alongside fellow spokespersons Vaishnavi Gaur and Aafreen Nawaz, besides founder Abhijeet Dipke and the first batch of spokespersons, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and later-ousted Vijet Dahiya. Ratna Singh continues to be a point of contact on legal matters, flagging FIRs against protesters in Bihar and West Bengal, coordinating legal assistance for detained students, and pushing back against allegations at the CJP.

Dipke's father speaks on threats Her latest post comes after Dipke, the CJP's founder, returned to his hometown in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, following the conclusion of the protests on July 25.

His father, Bhagwanrao Dipke, told reporters that the family had seen a video around mid-May — shortly after the CJP's launch — warning that if Abhijeet did not join the BJP, those behind the message knew where his parents lived. The elder Dipke said the family had chosen to keep his son's homecoming deliberately low-key.

‘Modi should become influencer’ Dipke, after reaching home on Wednesday, was asked by reporters whether he had seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media videos.

Dipke took a swipe, saying the PM was doing an excellent job as an influencer and suggesting he step down and hand over governing responsibilities to someone else.