Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on co-parenting with ex-husband Shekhar Kapur: ‘He is the vacation dad, I’m responsible one’
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi discussed co-parenting and her parenting approach, emphasising the importance of both parents' roles in a child's life.
Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur got married in 1999 despite their 30-year age gap. However, their marriage ended in 2007. The two share a daughter, Kaveri Kapur, and in a recent podcast with Rediff Originals, Suchitra opened up about co-parenting her with Shekhar and revealed how they divided parenting responsibilities.
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi talks about co-parenting with Shekhar Kapur
Suchitra reflected on the challenges she faced after her divorce, saying that she became the "poster girl" for divorce at a time when the subject was still considered taboo. She recalled being advised to stay quiet because people felt she was being too outspoken and feared she would offend others. However, she said she has always believed in staying true to herself and has no regrets about speaking openly.
Sharing her views on co-parenting, Suchitra said that if separated couples can maintain an amicable relationship, it is in the child's best interests to receive love and support from both parents. She added that mothers and fathers each play unique and equally important roles in a child's life, and that children who have the presence of both are fortunate.
Talking about how she and Shekhar shared parenting responsibilities for their daughter, Kaveri, Suchitra revealed, "He’s the good cop. I’m the responsible one. I’m the full-time mum and he’s the holiday dad. Co-parenting comes with a lot of responsibility."
She also admitted that after becoming a mother, she made a conscious decision to reject the parenting style she had experienced while growing up. She said, "I had very strict parents. I always wanted to become the kindest mother in the world. Once Kaveri told me, ‘Mama, all the other mothers say no. You’re the only one who says yes to everything. You need to learn to say no.'"
About Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's relationship
Suchitra revealed that she met Shekhar when she was just 19 years old and married him at the age of 22. The couple tied the knot in 1999 and welcomed their daughter, Kaveri Kapur, in 2001. However, their marriage ended in 2007. They have since continued to co-parent Kaveri. Kaveri made her Bollywood debut with the 2025 film Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. Helmed by Kunal Kohli, the film also starred Vardhan Puri in the lead role. The film premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on February 11.
Meanwhile, Suchitra rose to fame with her Bollywood debut in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994) alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She went on to feature in films such as Aag, Rann, Romeo Akbar Walter, Jazbaa and several others. She was last seen in the 2022 film Odd Couple and the Prime Video series Guilty Minds.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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