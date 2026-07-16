Suchitra Krishnamoorthi ‘disgusted’ by insurance firm for not covering her hospital costs; threatens to ‘expose fraud’

The actor explained why she didn’t declare her ulcers while taking the policy, stating, “But i didnt have ulcers at the time of taking the policy and now they are asking for doctors certificates to confirm i didnt have ulcers at the time of taking the policy. Next they will insist on the car number that kills u in advance so ur family can make a claim. Shame on this @ICICILombard. Am so disgusted. I no longer care abt the refund - i will expose the fraud in their operations.”

Suchitra took to her X late on Wednesday to state that she is unable to sleep due to acidity and ulcers. “Its 1.45 am and i cant sleep bec of severe acidity. I have ulcers,” she wrote. The actor then called out the insurance firm, writing, “And the last time my ulcers threatened to burst i had to be hospitalized & guess what @icicilombard refused to cover my hospitization cost - bec i hadnt declared my ulcers at the time of taking the policy.”

Actor-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi publicly slammed ICICI Lombard on X (formerly Twitter) for allegedly rejecting her claim to cover her hospitalisation. Explaining what happened, the actor threatened to ‘expose the fraud’ and went back and forth with the insurance firm on social media. She also claimed that she was called a ‘liar’ despite explaining the situation to them.

ICICI Lombard commented under her post: “Dear Suchitra, we have already provided a response regarding the matter raised earlier. As of now, we have not received any new claim request from your end. In case you have submitted a new claim, we request you to kindly share the relevant details via DM so that we may verify the same and assist you further.”

Claims to have been called a liar Suchitra also alleged that ICICI Lombard’s doctors didn’t understand her issue, writing, “Their conduct so appalling - i would like a legal enquiry on the qualifications of doctors they employ. The one on my case certainly didnt understand how sciene or disease works.”

The actor also responded to the firm, stating that she spoke to their officer but had to explain how acidity and ulcers work. “Even laymen understand this - but apparently ur doctors earning their big fat checks while denying customer claims seem to think acidity and ulcers and hiatus hernia are one and the same medical condition!!!! Would love to know which medical college this presiding doctor on my case studied in- im happy to pay for her reeducation!!!” she wrote.