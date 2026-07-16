Suchitra Krishnamoorthi ‘disgusted’ by insurance firm for not covering her hospital costs; threatens to ‘expose fraud’
Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi claimed that ICICI Lombard allegedly refused to cover her hospitalisation due to ulcers. Here's what happened.
Actor-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi publicly slammed ICICI Lombard on X (formerly Twitter) for allegedly rejecting her claim to cover her hospitalisation. Explaining what happened, the actor threatened to ‘expose the fraud’ and went back and forth with the insurance firm on social media. She also claimed that she was called a ‘liar’ despite explaining the situation to them.
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi slams insurance firm
Suchitra took to her X late on Wednesday to state that she is unable to sleep due to acidity and ulcers. “Its 1.45 am and i cant sleep bec of severe acidity. I have ulcers,” she wrote. The actor then called out the insurance firm, writing, “And the last time my ulcers threatened to burst i had to be hospitalized & guess what @icicilombard refused to cover my hospitization cost - bec i hadnt declared my ulcers at the time of taking the policy.”
The actor explained why she didn’t declare her ulcers while taking the policy, stating, “But i didnt have ulcers at the time of taking the policy and now they are asking for doctors certificates to confirm i didnt have ulcers at the time of taking the policy. Next they will insist on the car number that kills u in advance so ur family can make a claim. Shame on this @ICICILombard. Am so disgusted. I no longer care abt the refund - i will expose the fraud in their operations.”
ICICI Lombard commented under her post: “Dear Suchitra, we have already provided a response regarding the matter raised earlier. As of now, we have not received any new claim request from your end. In case you have submitted a new claim, we request you to kindly share the relevant details via DM so that we may verify the same and assist you further.”
Claims to have been called a liar
Suchitra also alleged that ICICI Lombard’s doctors didn’t understand her issue, writing, “Their conduct so appalling - i would like a legal enquiry on the qualifications of doctors they employ. The one on my case certainly didnt understand how sciene or disease works.”
The actor also responded to the firm, stating that she spoke to their officer but had to explain how acidity and ulcers work. “Even laymen understand this - but apparently ur doctors earning their big fat checks while denying customer claims seem to think acidity and ulcers and hiatus hernia are one and the same medical condition!!!! Would love to know which medical college this presiding doctor on my case studied in- im happy to pay for her reeducation!!!” she wrote.
When an X user empathised with her, she claimed that she has been called a liar. “They are calling me a liar because they are too callous to look properly into my case. You think thats ok? I think not. I stick to what i tweeted,” wrote the actor.
Suchitra last starred in the 2022 film Odd Couple and the Prime Video web show Guilty Minds.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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