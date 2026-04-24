Oncologist shares 5 warning signs of cancer that shouldn't be ignored: Persistent coughing, non-healing ulcers and more

Cancer rarely announces itself with obvious or dramatic signs. Many of the most common malignancies in India – including cervical, lung, oral, and breast cancers – often begin with subtle, easily overlooked symptoms. Dismissing these early warning signals can be more dangerous than the disease itself, as by the time symptoms become pronounced or severe, the condition may have already progressed to an advanced stage. Read more to find out common early stage symptoms of cancer. (Unsplash)

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HT Lifestyle reached out Dr Ankur Nandan Varshney – senior consultant medical oncologist at Medanta Hospital, Noida – who highlights, “As an oncologist, I frequently meet patients who, in hindsight, remember noticing a small but unusual change in their body months earlier – a lump, a lingering cough, unexplained fatigue – but chose to ignore it, assuming it would resolve on its own. Often, there is no pain in the early stages, which creates a false sense of reassurance. By the time they seek medical advice, the condition may have already progressed, making treatment more complex.”

This is why awareness plays a crucial role. Dr Varshney shares five early signs that should never be ignored.

1. A lump or unusual swelling According to the oncologist, one of the most prevalent early warning indicators of cancer is a painless lump that typically develops in the breast, neck, underarms, or testicles. Many individuals tend to ignore it because it doesn't cause discomfort.

However, Dr Varshney highlights, “A bulge like this could be an indication of aberrant cell development. A painless lump is frequently the first obvious alteration in conditions like breast cancer. Even if a new tumour or swelling appears small or unthreatening, it should still be examined by a physician.”

2. Non-healing ulcers or sores Dr Varshney emphasises that in a nation like India, where oral cancer is quite common, a mouth ulcer that takes longer than two weeks to cure is not a minor problem. He explains, “Gum, tongue, or mouth sores that don't go away could be signs of malignant or precancerous alterations. One of the most common malignancies in India is still oral cancer, which is frequently associated with tobacco usage. Seek medical assistance right away if a sore lasts longer than 10 to 14 days.”