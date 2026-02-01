Oncologist explains how even ‘1 drink a day’ can slowly increase your risk of oral cancer; shares early warning signs

Oral cancer is often associated with smoking or chewing tobacco, but it’s not limited to these habits. Many people believe they are at low risk if they don’t use tobacco, yet even seemingly small choices, like having a drink every day, can increase vulnerability. Oral cancer signs involve white/red tissue patches, mouth pain, and loose teeth. (Freepik)

A study by researchers at the Centre for Cancer Epidemiology and Homi Bhabha National Institute found that more than 6 out of 10 oral cancer cases in India are linked to alcohol and the use of smokeless tobacco products such as gutkha, khaini, and paan.

According to the study, 62% of all oral cancers in the country result from a combination of tobacco and alcohol use. While tobacco remains a major risk factor, the findings highlight that alcohol consumption can also significantly increase the risk of developing mouth cancer. (Also read: Cardiologist reveals how a 37 year old Hyderabad man who ran 5 km daily, never drank or smoked, 'needed 2 heart stents’ )

How alcohol contribute to oral cancer Dr Sandeep Nayak, Chairman, Oncology and Executive Director, Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery, KIMS Hospitals Bengaluru, shares with HT Lifestyle, “First, drinking alcohol produces acetaldehyde, a toxic substance that damages DNA in your mouth’s cells. Second, alcohol consumption increases the permeability of your oral tissue, allowing harmful substances to easily enter.”

He adds, “Third, because alcohol reduces saliva production, your mouth can no longer function properly as a natural defence mechanism, which can lead to inflammation. If these factors occur continuously over time, they interfere with normal cell repair and increase the likelihood of a cell becoming cancerous.”