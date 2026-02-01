Cardiologist reveals how a 37 year old Hyderabad man who ran 5 km daily, never drank or smoked, 'needed 2 heart stents’

Heart disease is often thought to affect only older adults or those with unhealthy lifestyles, but that’s not always the case. Even people who exercise regularly, maintain a balanced diet, and avoid smoking or alcohol can develop serious heart conditions without warning. Hidden heart disease risks persist even in healthy lifestyles, doctor warns. (Freepik)

Dr Syed Akram Ali, an interventional cardiologist and certified heart failure specialist, shares a surprising case of a 37-year-old Hyderabad man who ran 5 km daily, avoided smoking and alcohol, yet ended up needing 2 heart stents.

Why 37-year-old need stents despite healthy habits “Running 5 km every morning, avoiding junk food, not smoking or drinking, and sleeping on time, this 37-year-old Hyderabad man did everything ‘right.’ Yet last month, he landed in the cath lab with chest pressure and heaviness in his left arm. An angiography revealed two major blockages, and he needed two heart stents,” says Dr Syed.

He adds, “Even people who are fit, lean, and active can develop serious heart problems. Genetics, hidden cholesterol, stress, inflammation, and poor sleep often play a bigger role than most people realise.”