Cardiologist reveals how a 37 year old Hyderabad man who ran 5 km daily, never drank or smoked, 'needed 2 heart stents’
Even fit and healthy adults can develop serious heart problems. Cardiologist Dr Syed Akram Ali shares how a 37-year-old Hyderabad man needed two heart stents.
Heart disease is often thought to affect only older adults or those with unhealthy lifestyles, but that’s not always the case. Even people who exercise regularly, maintain a balanced diet, and avoid smoking or alcohol can develop serious heart conditions without warning.
Dr Syed Akram Ali, an interventional cardiologist and certified heart failure specialist, shares a surprising case of a 37-year-old Hyderabad man who ran 5 km daily, avoided smoking and alcohol, yet ended up needing 2 heart stents. (Also read: Anant Ambani’s fitness trainer showcases ‘ancient Hindu warrior yoga’ to loosen stiff hamstrings and lower back )
Why 37-year-old need stents despite healthy habits
“Running 5 km every morning, avoiding junk food, not smoking or drinking, and sleeping on time, this 37-year-old Hyderabad man did everything ‘right.’ Yet last month, he landed in the cath lab with chest pressure and heaviness in his left arm. An angiography revealed two major blockages, and he needed two heart stents,” says Dr Syed.
He adds, “Even people who are fit, lean, and active can develop serious heart problems. Genetics, hidden cholesterol, stress, inflammation, and poor sleep often play a bigger role than most people realise.”
Hidden causes most people never check
Dr Syed further lists hidden factors that can silently increase your risk of heart disease even if you follow a healthy lifestyle.
- Genetic/family risk: Early heart issues in the family can raise your risk 2–3×, even if you’re otherwise healthy.
- Lipoprotein(a): A dangerous cholesterol not detected in routine lipid tests, purely genetic, which can clog arteries despite normal LDL.
- High stress and corporate lifestyle: Running 5 km a day does not counter chronic stress, which increases adrenaline, blood pressure, inflammation, and microplaque formation.
- Hidden inflammation: Many fit people have elevated CRP levels, accelerating artery damage.
- Poor sleep quality: Sleeping less than 7–8 hours, especially with screen time before bed, increases cortisol, thickens blood, and destabilises plaque.
- Misleading fitness beliefs: Exercise keeps you fit, but does not guarantee clean arteries. Heart disease is a combination of genes, lifestyle, inflammation, stress, sleep, and lipoprotein levels.
Tests every Indian above 25 should consider
Dr Ali recommends proactive testing to catch hidden risks early: Lipoprotein(a), hs-CRP (inflammation marker), ApoB, HbA1c, fasting insulin, Vitamin D, Homocysteine, TMT (if symptomatic), and coronary calcium score (above 35 years).
“Early detection through these tests can save lives. Don’t assume fitness equals immunity from heart disease,” adds Dr Ali.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist at Hindustan Times. She has a passion for fashion and beauty and is an ardent enthusiast of art and culture. With a keen eye for trends and a flair for storytelling, she brings a unique perspective to her writing.Read More
