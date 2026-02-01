Anant Ambani’s fitness trainer showcases ‘ancient Hindu warrior yoga’ to loosen stiff hamstrings and lower back
Tight hamstrings and lower back stiffness? Ancient Hindu warrior yoga can help release tension and improve mobility, as demonstrated by trainer Vinod Channa.
Sedentary routines, long working hours and lack of stretching often lead to stiffness in the hamstrings, lower back and inner thighs. Over time, this tightness can affect posture, mobility and overall comfort.
Highlighting a natural and time-tested way to address these issues, celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who has worked with Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani during their weight loss journeys, showcases an ancient Hindu warrior yoga practice designed to loosen tight muscles and improve flexibility. (Also read: Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist explains why ‘4 in 5 Indians are vitamin D deficient’ despite good diet and sunlight )
Vinod shares in his January 19 Instagram post, “This one will loosen up your stiff hamstrings, lower back and inner thighs. A solid hip opener for tight hips, plus it demands strength from your legs. You can include this workout before or after your training session, or even do it separately as a dynamic workout.”
How to perform ancient Hindu warrior yoga poses
- Start in a standing position with feet hip-width apart, spine tall and shoulders relaxed
- Step one leg back, keeping the front knee bent and the back leg straight, grounding your feet firmly
- Raise both arms overhead or extend them outward, engaging your core
- Hold the posture for 20–30 seconds, breathing deeply and steadily
- Switch sides and repeat, focusing on slow, controlled movements rather than force
These poses are usually performed mindfully, ensuring alignment and balance, which helps prevent injury while maximising flexibility.
What are the health benefits
- Releases tight hamstrings, improving flexibility and mobility
- Eases lower back stiffness caused by prolonged sitting
- Strengthens core and leg muscles, supporting better posture
- Improves blood circulation, reducing muscle fatigue
- Enhances mental focus and calm, thanks to controlled breathing
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
