Anant Ambani’s fitness trainer showcases ‘ancient Hindu warrior yoga’ to loosen stiff hamstrings and lower back

Sedentary routines, long working hours and lack of stretching often lead to stiffness in the hamstrings, lower back and inner thighs. Over time, this tightness can affect posture, mobility and overall comfort. Celebrity trainer Vinod Channa shares yoga for flexibility and injury prevention. (Instagram)

Highlighting a natural and time-tested way to address these issues, celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who has worked with Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani during their weight loss journeys, showcases an ancient Hindu warrior yoga practice designed to loosen tight muscles and improve flexibility.

Vinod shares in his January 19 Instagram post, “This one will loosen up your stiff hamstrings, lower back and inner thighs. A solid hip opener for tight hips, plus it demands strength from your legs. You can include this workout before or after your training session, or even do it separately as a dynamic workout.”