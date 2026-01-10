56-year-old woman shares her fitness and diet secrets for metabolism and flexibility of a 26-year-old: ‘I start my day…’

Healthy ageing is shaped less by dramatic interventions and more by the quiet, daily choices that compound over time. What you eat, how you move, how well you manage blood sugar and recovery - these habits influence metabolism, hormones, muscle mass and mobility long before ageing becomes visible. While fitness is often associated with youth, longevity is built through consistency rather than intensity. Read more to discover Sue's anti-ageing secrets!(Instagram)

Putting this philosophy into practice is Sue Giers, a 56-year-old German Instagram personality who claims to have the flexibility and physical resilience of a 26-year-old. After years of studying how to slow metabolic ageing, support hormonal balance and keep the body biologically young, Sue shares, in her December 22 Instagram post, the everyday nutrition and fitness habits she believes have helped her age more slowly - and keep her body feeling decades younger.

Protein first

Sue starts her day with protein-rich savoury breakfasts that help regulate blood sugar and keep glucose levels stable, supporting sustained energy and better metabolic balance throughout the day. She states, “I start my day with savory breakfasts: eggs with greens, cottage cheese bowls, or bone broth. Stable blood sugar equals slower ageing.”

Cellular nutrition

Sue highlights that she eats as if she is feeding her mitochondria - cutting down on processed foods and prioritising real, whole meals, explaining that every food choice influences the body at a cellular level. She explains, “My go-to meals: grilled fish, olive oil, herbs, vegetables. Real food, anti-inflammatory, zero drama. Your cells feel everything you eat.”

Insulin hacking

The 56-year-old fitness enthusiast has adopted practices that minimise insulin spikes throughout the day - walking after meals, eating carbs last and never snacking mindlessly. She explains that less insulin spikes mean less fat storage, which is her secret to a younger metabolism.

Gentle fasting

Fasting for 12 to 14 hours overnight gives the body adequate time to fully digest food and shift into repair and cleansing processes, allowing the digestive system to reset instead of being forced to work overtime. Sue’s secret is, “12 to 14 hours overnight. No extremes. This gives my body time to repair instead of constantly digesting.”

Smart training

The fitness enthusiast focuses on strength training, walking and mobility exercise at the gym, instead of overloading on cardio. She explains that these workouts help build muscle, which is the real anti-ageing secret.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.