64-year-old mom with jacked biceps and toned body reveals her fitness and diet secrets: ‘Stop running so much’

Body by Mark, a fitness blogger known for interviewing everyday people who visibly prioritise fitness, shared an Instagram video on January 8 in which he speaks to a 64-year-old woman named Jodi Harrison Bauer, whose jacked biceps and toned body caught his attention. Check out Jodi's fitness routine below!(Instagram)

Jodie is about five weeks shy of turning 65, a mother of two daughters - aged 36 and 32 - and has consistently challenged age-related assumptions around fitness. In an Instagram post shared on December 18, 2025, she reflected on how she has often been underestimated - whether it was competing and winning two consecutive world shows at 49, opening her own fitness studio at 50, or trying out for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at 58, an experience she says went on to make global headlines. Let’s take a look at the valuable fitness advice she gives in her interview.

Focus on legs

Jodi is a strong advocate of leg days. One of her strongest pieces of advice for women is to stop relying so heavily on running as their primary form of exercise. Instead, she prioritises three leg days a week - focusing on glute training twice and adding an upper-body session occasionally.

She highlights, “Stop running so much. You ever seen a runner that you'd like to look like? I haven't. I'm doing three legs. Focusing on the glutes twice. I throw an upper body every once in a while.”

Clean diet

When asked about her diet, she simply states, “My diet is very clean.” Later on in the interview, Jodi adds that she does not drink alcohol.

She also states that she is just about five weeks away from turning 65 and is currently maintaining an estimated body fat level of around 12 percent.

No cardio

Jodi shares that she has been training consistently since the age of 20 and notes that she has never relied on traditional cardio workouts at any point in her fitness journey.

When asked why, she explains that her priority is preserving as much muscle mass as possible, attributing it to the fact that excessive cardio can contribute to muscle loss over time. She explains, “No cardio whatsoever. Want to hold on to as much muscle as possible.”

Supplements

When Mark asks about the supplements she relies on, she clarifies that she is on Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), rather than following an extensive supplement routine. This can be a great hormonal support for menopausal women. Nevertheless, she prioritises hitting the gym regularly.

HIIT

Jodi advises women over 45 to stop doing High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), since it can negatively affect their stress levels. She states, “If you are over 45 years old, stop doing HIIT. It's just not good for your stress levels at all.”

Pilates

After discussing HIIT, she shares her views on Pilates, noting that while it can be a good option for off-days, it does not have a significant impact on building or maintaining muscle.

She explains, “A lot of women are on the Pilates train. I think it's a great thing to do on your off day. When we see these women who do Pilates and they've got these beautiful sculpted bodies, it's because they're genetically blessed.”

Overall, Jodi’s advice highlights the importance of prioritising muscle, managing stress, and staying consistent - showing that smart training, rather than fitness trends, is key to staying strong and confident with age.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.