Dhurandhar actor Akshaye Khanna shares his simple diet and fitness routine at 50: ‘Skip breakfast, sleep 10 hours a day’

Akshaye Khanna, who is earning praise for his role in the spy thriller Dhurandhar, looks remarkably fit at 50. When it comes to fitness and food, the actor believes in keeping things simple. In a 2019 interview with Bollywood Hungama, he shared that rather than following rigid diet plans, he prefers a balanced lifestyle that feels sustainable and enjoyable. (Also read: Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar once recalled his 'miraculous' triumph over dyslexia: 'I could not read' ) Akshaye Khanna stays fit at 50 with a balanced lifestyle and home-cooked meals. (Instagram)

What Akshaye Khanna eats to stay fit at 50

Speaking about his eating habits, Akshaye revealed that he has never been a breakfast person. “Even today, I skip breakfast completely. I go straight to lunch and then dinner. Between those meals, I don’t snack at all, not even a biscuit or a sandwich. In the evening, I just have a cup of tea,” he shared. The actor also emphasised the importance of rest, adding that he sleeps for around 10 hours every day.

A fan of home-cooked food, Akshaye keeps his meals uncomplicated and nourishing. His lunch usually includes dal and rice paired with a vegetable and a serving of chicken, fish, or another non-vegetarian dish. Dinner is equally straightforward, consisting of roti, a vegetable, and a chicken preparation. He prefers meals that are wholesome, light, and easy on digestion.

Akshaye Khanna is currently earning acclaim for his role in the spy thriller Dhurandhar, where his intense performance has caught the audience's attention.(Instagram)

What are his favourite foods

Despite his disciplined routine, Akshaye doesn’t believe in cutting out indulgences entirely. He admits to having a sweet tooth and names lychee, bhindi, and cake among his favourite foods. “I can eat anything sweet,” he says, adding that his eating habits remain the same whether or not he is shooting.

Akshaye’s fitness philosophy stands out for its simplicity. By avoiding extreme diets and sticking to what suits his body and lifestyle, the actor has managed to stay fit and healthy well into his 50s, proving that balance, not restriction, is key.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.