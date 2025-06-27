Kareena Kapoor’s nutritionist shares 2 easy steps to eat non-vegetarian food: ‘Follow what your grandmother used to say’

Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar, is known for sharing health tips related to the Indian diet on social media. In a post shared on June 27, she talked about the consumption of non-vegetarian foods like chicken, fish, meat, and more. According to Diwekar, the best way to eat these foods, which are often preferred for their high protein content, is to follow what our grandmothers used to advise us. If you are a non-vegetarian, keep these two important points in mind, suggested by Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar. (Freepik)

Sharing the post, Diwekar wrote, “If you are a non-vegetarian, keep these two important points in mind.” She highlighted two important points to remember when eating non-vegetarian food. Let's find out what she said:

1. Non-veg dish should be part of the meal

According to the nutritionist, non-vegetarian food should always be a part of the main meal. “It’s not just about eating tangdi kebabs,” she stressed. Rather, she advised having chicken, fish or meat as a dish in a meal that consists of other things, too, including roti, rice, or bhakri.

2. Don't eat non-veg every single day

“The second thing your grandmother taught you is that you shouldn’t eat non-vegetarian food every single day,” she advised. According to the nutritionist, Indians often stop themselves from eating non-vegetarian food on specific days by saying, “Today is my Mangalwar (Tuesday), today is my Shukrawar (Friday).” She explained that if you have days when you eat non-veg and some days when you don’t, then it is an ecologically safe way to consume meat.

Diwekar also highlighted a trend followed by people in the United States. She said, “There is currently a big trend in the US called #MeatlessMonday. On Mondays, people don’t eat meat because it’s good. If we eat meat every day, we won’t get the full benefits of it. But we should eat it a few days a week and avoid it on some days.”

“So, non-vegetarians don't need to become vegetarians to become healthier, and in the same way, vegetarians don't need to become non-vegetarians to become healthier,” she concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.