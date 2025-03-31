Try these 5 easy-to-make varieties of juicy kebabs for your Eid meal today

Eid celebrations are incomplete without a grand feast, and what better way to elevate the meal than with a platter of delicious, succulent kebabs? From smoky, char-grilled delights to tender, melt-in-the-mouth varieties, kebabs are a must-have on the Eid table. They are a perfect balance of rich flavours and aromatic spices. A Eid meal is not complete without some tender and flavourful kebabs on the table

Kebabs make for the perfect starter or even a main dish when paired with naan, parathas, or fragrant rice. Here are some finger-licking good options you can make this Eid:

SHEET PAN ADANA KEBABS

Cut your prep time in half with these simple kebab making hack (instagram)

A hack that’s been doing the rounds on social media this Ramzan was people making huge quantities of kebabs on a sheet pan and cutting their preparation time in half. Make these Adana kebabs, that originate from the south of Turkey, by adding spices like ground coriander, cumin, black pepper, garlic and suma to minced lamb. Add the meat to a sheet pan and form it into a square. Divide the meat into logs and let it bake till cooked through.

THECHA KEBABS

A spicy green chutney made with crushed onions, chillies, garlic and peanuts, thecha is a staple for the state of Maharashtra. Add this chutney to minced chicken. Fry a small kebab ball as a taster to ensure that the flavours have blended together. Once you’ve got the flavours on points, form the kebabs and serve them with pita bread and a salad.

SPINACH KEBABS

Add a healthy twist to your Eid meal with these juicy kebabs that will make eating your greens super tasty. Add blanched and chopped spinach to the minced chicken or meat mixture along with some herbs like coriander and mint. Mix in spices such as paprika, pepper, ginger and garlic powder, along with lemon juice and salt. Form the kebabs around skewers that have been soaked in water. Grill them on a pan or on an open flame. Serve it with spicy green mint and yoghurt chutney.

CHICKEN AND CHEESE KOFTAS

An fuss-free method to make chicken kebabs is to roll them into balls (instagram)

Getting the consistency right to skewer your kebabs and then forming it can be exhaustive. Instead, try a quick fix, which is creating koftas. You can stuff your spiced minced meat with a filling made of cheese, and sautéed mushroom and spinach. Roll them into balls and then dip them in maida, a beaten egg, followed by bread crumbs. Deep fry or air fry it and serve warm with spicy tomato chutney.

MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN TIKKA

The Mediterranean Chicken Tikka served on a bed of Olive Pilaf

Ingredients:

For the Chicken Tikka

500 gms - boneless chicken thighs, cut into medium pieces

3 tbsp - Extra Virgin Olive Oil PDO

1 cup - thick yogurt

1 tbsp - ginger-garlic paste

1 tbsp - lemon juice

1 tsp - paprika

1 tsp - red chili powder

1 tsp - cumin powder

1/2 tsp - turmeric powder

1/2 tsp - garam masala

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped (for garnish)

For the Olive Pilaf

1 1/2 - cups basmati rice, soaked for 30 minutes

2 tbsp - Pure Olive Oil

1 - onion, finely sliced

2 cloves - garlic, minced

1/4 cup - sliced green olives

1/4 cup - sundried tomatoes in sunflower oil, chopped

1/4 cup - toasted almonds

3 cups - chicken stock or water

1/2 tsp - salt

1/4 tsp - black pepper

A few saffron strands (soaked in 2 tbsp warm water)

Method:

In a mixing bowl, combine yogurt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, paprika, red chili powder, cumin, turmeric, garam masala, and salt. Mix well.

Add chicken pieces to the marinade and coat thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour (overnight for best results).

Preheat a grill pan or oven to medium-high heat.

Grill or roast marinated chicken for about 15-20 minutes, turning occasionally, until cooked and slightly charred.

Garnish with fresh coriander.

To cook the olive pilaf, Heat pure olive oil in a heavy-bottomed pan. Sauté onions until golden brown.

Add minced garlic and sauté for a minute.

Add soaked rice and sauté for 2 minutes.

Stir in Sliced Green Olives, Sundried Tomatoes, salt, and pepper. Pour in chicken stock and soaked saffron.

Cover and simmer on low heat for 15-20 minutes or until rice is fluffy and cooked.

Stir in a little Butter at the end for a silky texture.

Garnish with toasted almonds.

Inputs by Chef Ajay Chopra, EU Food ambassador