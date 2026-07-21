Devonte Wyatt contract: Packers show faith despite injury setbacks; check where he ranks among NFL's highest-paid DTs
Devonte Wyatt emerged as a cornerstone of the Packers' defensive line, thriving after Micah Parsons' arrival before injury struck.
With training camp just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers have secured one of the key pieces of their defensive front for the long term.
The franchise has agreed to a three-year, $57 million contract extension with defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The deal includes a $20 million signing bonus.
Contract through 2029 secured
The new agreement comes after Green Bay exercised the fifth-year option on Wyatt's rookie contract last year, which guaranteed him $12.93 million for the 2026 season.
The extension now keeps the former first-round pick under contract through the end of the 2029 campaign and makes him the NFL's 15th-highest-paid defensive tackle.
Faith despite injury concerns
Wyatt has developed into one of the anchors of the Packers' defensive line, elevating his game following the arrival of Micah Parsons last offseason.
Before a serious leg and ankle injury prematurely ended his 2025 season, the 28-year-old had recorded four sacks in just 10 games.
Despite battling injuries throughout his career, Wyatt has established himself as Green Bay's top interior defensive lineman. He appeared poised to hold that role regardless of the team's decision to trade veteran Kenny Clark to the Dallas Cowboys in the blockbuster deal that landed Parsons.
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The Packers are now betting that Wyatt can return to that level of play as he prepares for training camp, which begins on July 29. Their decision to invest in him reflects confidence that he can bounce back from last season's injury setback.
Wyatt's journey rewarded
Selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Georgia, Wyatt entered the league fresh off a national championship alongside fellow Bulldog Quay Walker, who was also drafted by Green Bay that year.
However, his first three NFL seasons produced mixed results, as he started only five games and logged fewer than 45 percent of the team's defensive snaps.
Wyatt showed noticeable progress in 2025, increasing his playing time to roughly 60 percent of the defensive snaps before a broken fibula and torn ankle ligament sidelined him for the final seven games of the season.
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Even with those durability concerns, the Packers demonstrated their belief in Wyatt by handing him an extension worth an average of $19 million per year ahead of the start of training camp.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More