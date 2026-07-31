Why is Elon Musk calling for Sneako's deportation? Streamer’s ‘African migrant’ remark adds twist to viral US row

Elon Musk has sparked a fresh debate on X after replying “He will be” to a post calling for American streamer Nicolas “Sneako” to be deported from the US. The exchange started after Australian political activist Drew Pavlou shared one of Sneako’s posts about the reported entry of thousands of immigrants into Spain. Why Elon Musk is calling for Sneako's deportation? Streamer fires back (Credit: Sneako/Kickstream) Sneako had shared the post with the caption, “The rest of Europe next inshallah.” Pavlou then wrote, “Sneako needs to be deported.” Musk’s short reply drew strong reactions, with some users supporting him while others questioned his stand on free speech. Sneako later addressed the remark during a livestream and challenged Musk to a public debate. Why Elon Musk calls for Sneako’s deportation? The discussion began after Drew Pavlou quoted Sneako’s X post and wrote, “Sneako needs to be deported.” Elon Musk replied with a brief message that read: “He will be.”

Pavlou later responded by calling Musk “Patriot Elon.” Musk’s reply soon became one of the biggest talking points on X, with users sharing different opinions on whether his comment was serious or simply a reaction to the online discussion. Also Read: Ceuta has 'literal invaders': Musk's reactions to immigrant videos go viral as thousands cross Spain-Morocco border Elon Musk’s post divides X users Many users criticized Musk’s reply, arguing that deportation should not be linked to a person’s views. One X user, @IamPfiffikus, wrote: “A South African has no right to talk about deportation of an American born and raised citizen. Sneako is more American than you fat loser.” Another user, @MatGagnonTech, posted: “Deport an American for his views? I don’t understand how this matches your statements on free speech…” A third user, @Biggiix11, wrote: “Why do you hate Muslims @elonmusk. Do you know that part of Spain they entered is actually located on the continent of Africa? Look at the map.” Also Read: Elon Musk's net worth drops nearly 40% in a month as The Boring Company seeks $4 billion funding Sneako responds to Elon Musk After Musk’s reply gained attention, Sneako responded during a livestream. A clip shared on X by @dailysneako showed the streamer saying he believes in free speech and the open exchange of ideas. He also challenged Musk to debate him, saying he would leave the country if Musk won.